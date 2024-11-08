Christina Haack Reunites with ANOTHER Ex After Her Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christian Haack reunited with an ex to film her new house-flipping show.

Instead of co-starring on a lucrative HGTV series, Josh Hall opted to enter a bitter divorce battle with Christina Haack.

The whole idea of The Flip Off was supposed to be her and her husband squaring off against ex-husband Tarek and his wife. So what now?

Well, for one thing, she’s reunited with another ex to film.

Christina Hall shows off a kitchen redesign on ‘Christina on the Coast’ (Image Credit: HGTV/Youtube)

Why has Christina Haack reunited with her ex?

Christina Haack, whom many have known as Christina Hall, Christina El Moussa, and Christina Anstead, has a surprise in store for HGTV viewers.

On Thursday, November 7, eyewitnesses spotted Christina and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, filming together.

The two were in Los Angeles. And they were seemingly filming for The Flip Off, which has undergone some changes since the initial announcement much earlier in 2024.

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

As for Christina Haack reuniting with her ex-husband like this, it wasn’t a huge surprise.

Earlier that day, People had reported that Ant Anstead would appear on The Flip Off. He’s a guest. And it started, it seems, as a joke by Christina.

See, the original plan for The Flip Off would have involved her competing against a different ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. She would have been doing so alongside Josh Hall … who is now her estranged ex.

Christina Hall shows off her handiwork on ‘Christina on the Coast’ (Image Credit: HGTV)

To recap, Christina Haack was always going to film with one ex — but now it’s two

Now, Christina Haack is in the midst of an ugly divorce, so why not reunite with a different ex for the cameras?

Instead of Josh, she’ll be filming with … two of her ex-husbands? Nothing in our bleak world makes sense anymore, so why not?

Reportedly, she’s been getting along really well with Tarek and Heather. And, compared to how things stand with Josh, Ant must have seemed like a logical choice.

Christina Anstead attends 2019 Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

HGTV announced The Flip Off in May of 2024. The show stars Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae, and Christina herself. Originally, Christina would have “competed” alongside Josh, like a very weird double date, in a house-flipping competition.

The show might not really work with just Christina facing off against Tarek and Heather. In part because, by all accounts, they just get along so well.

It’s unclear if Josh will have any role on the show whatsoever. Meanwhile, while Christina Haack has reunited with ex Ant Anstead on camera, he won’t be filming as her partner.

What will ‘The Flip Off’ actually end up looking like?

At the moment, no one really knows what The Flip Off will feel like for viewers. Possibly not even Christina or Tarek themselves. It could come down to editing decisions and how the rest of filming goes.

However, with the spinoff set to air in 2025, we should find out soon enough.

There are a lot of eyes on this project.