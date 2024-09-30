Taylor Swift Skips 2nd Straight Chiefs Game as Travis Kelce Continues to Struggle on Field

The Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to four games on Sunday, but once again, Taylor Swift was not in attendance.

When Taylor missed last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, fans were hopeful that her hiatus from the bleachers would be a short one.

After all, the pop icon owns a house in Beverly Hills, so LA’s SoFi Stadium isn’t much of a trek for her.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

But alas, Taylor was absent for the second week in a row. And fans are beginning to wonder if something is amiss.

Taylor Swift Misses Second Consecutive Chiefs Game

With seven receptions for 89 yards, Travis certainly made his presence known on Sunday.

But he’s still not putting in the sort of dominant performances that fans have come to expect.

It was Travis’ best game of the season by a wide margin. But he still has yet to score a touchdown or rack up triple-digit receiving yards in a single game.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old set a high bar with his performances in past seasons, and his relatively lackluster outings in 2024 have fantasy owners scratching their heads.

Some observers are blaming Taylor for Travis’ struggles, which is obviously ridiculous.

These are probably the same people who wanted Taylor banned from NFL games last season.

Are There Problems Between Taylor and Travis?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

And of course, many have pointed out that Taylor and Travis’ “breakup contract” had them parting ways this week.

The fake contract — which made its way around social media earlier this week — had the couple agreeing to end their staged relationship on September 28.

So is Taylor “soft launching” her split from Travis? Almost certainly not.

The truth is, we have no idea why Taylor was not in attendance these past two weeks. But that won’t stop the rumor mill from churning.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Addresses Troubles on Field

The Chiefs are 4-0, and Travis seems to be getting better with each passing week.

But both the team and the tight end are not at the top of their game, and Travis addressed his recent struggles on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“We’re finding ways to win games, but we’re not playing our best football. Everybody can clean it up,” he said, according to Page Six.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the men’s final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and USA’s Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Travis went on to say that he’s not worried about his individual stats as long as the Chiefs are winning games.

“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that,” he said.

“I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t? But it has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games … that’s always gonna be the goal.”

Obviously, no one knows what the future holds. But if we had to guess we’d say Taylor will be back in the stands, and Travis will be back in the end zone very soon.