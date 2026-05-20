Natalie Maines of ‘The Chicks’ Blasts Donald Trump & Insurrectionist …

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On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurgents stormed our nation’s capitol, intent upon preventing the certification of the 2020 election and upon killing any lawmakers whom they deemed as enemies.

It was the worst attack against the US government since September 11.

Donald Trump is attempting to fleece citizens of $1.776 billion in order to create a slush fund that could reward the traitors who participated in the attack.

Natalie Maines of The Chicks spoke out in 2003. She’s speaking out now, too.

Musicians Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Robison of The Chicks depart after performing the National Anthem on August 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump is ‘using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists’

On Tuesday, May 19, Natalie took to her Instagram page to share a wholehearted condemnation of Trump over the insurrection slush fund, the Iran war, and his dismantling of the economy.

“Our democracy is disappearing right before our eyes,” she began by acknowledging.

Using a Mean Girls insult that lives rent-free in many of our minds, she went after Trump more directly.

“This fugly slut is using your gas money to pay the insurrectionists,” Natalie noted.

“But don’t worry about it,” she added sarcastically. “I’m sure posting selfies will fix everything.”

In May of 2026, Natalie Maines once against used her voice to condemn a criminal occupant of the Oval Office. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Natalie then took aim, somewhat indirectly, at Meta’s policies as the company continues to actively collaborate with fascism.

“My last post that called him a fugly slut got removed,” she wrote.

“We’ll see how long this one lasts,” Natalie continued.

“Repost and help the message live,” she invited her followers.

“Named 1M times in the #epsteinfiles,” Natalie wrote of Trump. “#democracy #freespeech #fuglyslut”

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines called out “fugly slut” Donald Trump for using U.S. tax dollars to “pay the insurrectionists,” in an ostensible nod to the president’s creation of a billion dollar slush fund for his allies and supporters.



Read: https://t.co/OsbL1Ef7aJ pic.twitter.com/WrF49hQ78q — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 19, 2026

Her passion makes sense, though her choice of insult was a little distracting

Obviously, there is nothing wrong with being a slut.

Having exactly as much sex as you like — be it none or the level of sex that has acquaintances trying to figure out how you make time — is exactly how one should live one’s life.

And there is nothing morally wrong with being fugly — that is, effing ugly. Some people are just ugly when compared to conventional beauty standards (or unconventional ones), and it is seldom by choice.

Natalie is perhaps leaning into the Mean Girls insult to a degree that distracts from her more important message.

This is a man accused of numerous sexual assaults, who is dismantling America before our eyes and gleefully performing acts of bold-faced corruption without any fear of consequences. His appearance is really irrelevant, you know?

In 2003, The Chicks — the known as The Dixie Chicks — spoke out against George W. Bush, expressing how embarrassing it was that such a terrible president could be from Texas.

(Anyone who has had an infamous Senator or Congressperson make headlines while being from their state can likely relate.)

The result was a sort of unhinged backlash not truly seen again until those couple of weeks in September 2025 when a bunch of people pretended that not mourning properly after Charlie Kirk died was some sort of travesty.

The Chicks were banned from music stations, cringe fans tossed out their CDs (remember CDs?), and they were sort of pariahs within the Country music world — which was, at the time, still transforming into the beer-and-truck-nuts parody of itself that it is today.

(Seriously, Country music used to be a much more diverse and interesting genre, full of anti-authoritarian sentiment! That sounds hard to believe, but it’s true.)

With that in mind, it is no surprise that Natalie is condemning Trump. She was right in 2003. And she’s right in 2026.