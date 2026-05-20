Kendra Caldwell ‘Cut Off’ Parents, Siblings After Joseph Duggar Arrest (Not …

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Despite the charges that she is facing, Kendra Caldwell is allowed to see her kids while she awaits trial.

Disgraced husband Joseph Duggar is not.

Kendra has apparently chosen to cut off contact with other family members. And no, we don’t mean Duggars.

She has reportedly ghosted her parents and all eight siblings, even as they struggle to relocate in the wake of her husband’s scandal.

Following her arrest, Kendra Caldwell Duggar posed for a mugshot. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

She’s reportedly abandoned her family at the worst time (for them and for her)

On Tuesday, May 19, Us Weekly reported that Kendra Caldwell has effectively cut ties with her family.

“Kendra is not communicating with her family,” a source reported.

Paul and Christina Caldwell and her eight siblings are in a tough spot at the moment, which makes matters worse.

The source noted that her family “have left the home they were living in and all of their belongings are in storage.”

Where do they go from here?

In this still from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a handcuffed Kendra Caldwell Duggar sits and speaks to a law enforcement officer. (Image Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

“They are still working out what their next steps will be,” the source reported.

The report continued: “It has been an extremely stressful time especially given the circumstances.”

It’s not like the Caldwell family plight is wholly unrelated to what’s going on with Kendra’s marriage, it seems.

In April, Paul created a GoFundMe page asking for $40,000 in financial support.

He even claimed that his family’s stance against harm to children is what has cost the Caldwell’s their living situation and financial stability.

Paul Caldwell asked for $40,000 to help his family relocate. (Image Credit: GoFundMe)

They sensibly ‘want to distance themselves from the Duggars’

“Relocating is always difficult, especially with a large family and the stress they are under,” the source commented.

“They are considering a move out of state,” the report continued. “Paul is looking for work to support the family because he had to leave his job.”

According to the insider, the Caldwells “want to distance themselves from the Duggars as much as possible.”

The source then admitted: “But it hurts them to be cut off by Kendra.”

Sometimes, people simply have to pack up and move due to various circumstances. This sounds like a bigger deal than the vague reports are letting on, however.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the insider: “The utilities were cut off and the family felt unsafe.”

The source continued: “More than anything they want to feel safe and start over and to enter counseling to heal.”

While counseling for the Caldwells likely refers to a religious consultation rather than attending conventional therapy, that’s still something.

Joseph’s arrest, Kendra’s arrest, and their entire world upending in a more practical sense — all within the space of a few weeks — would leave anyone rattled.

Paul Caldwell has promised that none of the GoFundMe donations will go towards anyone who has or will harm children, by the way. It sounds like that would rule out Kendra, Joseph, and multiple other Duggars.