Kylie Minogue Reveals Second Cancer Diagnosis, Secret Health Battle

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In 2005, music legend Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer.

What even her most diehard fans are only now learning is that she had a second, secret cancer battle.

In her new documentary, the Grammy-winning music star opens up about her second diagnosis.

She also explains why she kept it private until now.

Despite some real high points in her Netflix documentary, Kylie Minogue also delved into painful moments — including a secret that she’d kept from fans. (Image Credit: Netflix)

She received her second diagnosis in 2021

In Kylie’s new documentary, which premiered on Wednesday, May 20, the Australian singer opened up about her second diagnosis.

In 2021, she explained, she “got through it again.”

Back in 2005, she was one of the few public figures to openly discuss her breast cancer battle.

This time, however, she decided to keep things quiet.

“My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021,” Kylie confirmed. “I was able to keep that to myself. Not like the first time.”

“Thankfully, I got through it, again, and all is well,” Kylie confirmed, to the relief of millions.

“Hey, who knows what’s around the corner,” she acknowledged.

“But pop music nurtures me,” Kylie expressed relatably. “My passion for music is greater than ever.”

After keeping the cancer battle quiet, it was a challenge “to find the right time” to tell fans about what she’d been through.

In 2023, much of her world was wrapped up in her Grammy-winning global smash hit, “Padam Padam.”

‘I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life’

“I don’t feel obliged to tell the world,” Kylie clarified.

“And actually,” she explained, “I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person.”

Kylie elaborated: “I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point.”

She shared: “Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life.”

Kylie continued: “And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself.”

As for speaking up, Kylie shared that she hopes that there is “someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups.”

Her own cancer was diagnosed following a routine screening. Early detection saves lives.

“Early detection was very helpful,” Kylie acknowledged.

“And,” she expressed, “I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today,”

Her full documentary is on Netflix. She is an extraordinary artist and individual as well as a worldwide LGBTQ+ icon, and we’re so glad that she’s still with us.