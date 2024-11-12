Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theorists Allege That She Never Had Cancer

Kate Middleton has caught the unwelcome attention of conspiracy theorists who insist that the Princess of Wales never had cancer.

As you’re probably aware, Kate took a hiatus from public life in early 2024.

For several weeks, no explanation was given, and there were widespread rumors about the cause of her absence.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Eventually, Kate revealed that she had been battling cancer.

Thankfully, her treatment went according to plan, and in September, it was revealed that Kate had completed chemotherapy.

Now, however, conspiracy theorists have become convinced that Kate lied about her illness.

Kate Middleton’s Cancer Called Into Question

Over the weekend, Kate participated in traditional Remembrance Day events throughout the UK. Observers marveled at how healthy and energetic she appeared so soon after completing treatment.

However, those observations led to suspicion, and several social media users circulated a September article from Sky News journalist Rhiannon Mills.

“In March the princess confirmed that pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” Mills wrote.

As The Daily Beast points out, Mills is a member of the so-called royal rota, a collection of journalists who maintain amicable relationships with Buckingham Palace.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So her claims carry more weight than those of most other royal reporters.

The outlet also spoke with a doctor who confirmed that there’s a big difference between cancerous and pre-cancerous cells.

“You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable,” said the physician.

Kate’s New Controversy

Not surprisingly, the situation has sparked controversy on social media.

According to Page Six, one X (formerly Twitter) user alleged that Kate “thought it appropriate to play the sympathy card when the popularity of the royal family is at an all-time low.”

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 9, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Pre-cancerous calls are absolutely not cancer. … She has milked this beyond all realms of acceptably [sic],” a second user alleged.

Other users defended Kate, noting that “pre-cancerous cells can easily evolve into cancerous.”

But while some commenters are criticizing Kate for looking too healthy, one journalist bizarrely claimed that Kate has aged considerably in recent months.

A Bizarre Line of Attack

Good Morning Britain journalist Narinder Kaur tweeted Monday that Kate looked “looked aged” during her recent appearances. She later apologized for the remark but did not retract it.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“I put out a tweet earlier. A genuine ask about why Kate Middleton had aged so much. It was genuinely an ask,” Naur tweeted.

“I thought she was perhaps a smoker. It was, on reflection, a stupid, insensitive tweet.”

Kaur also retweeted a claim that Kate “never had cancer.”

So the people who think Kate looks youthful and healthy think that she never had cancer. And the people who think she looks like an “aged” smoker also think she never had cancer.

The life of a princess is even more challenging than Disney movies led us to believe.