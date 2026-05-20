Donald Trump Teases Spencer Pratt Endorsement, Bemoans ‘Rigged’ Elections In …

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It stands to reason that Spencer Pratt has drawn a lot of comparisons to Donald Trump.

They’re both blonde, brash veterans of the reality TV trenches who launched political campaigns that initially seemed like practical jokes but met with surprising success.

So does Trump support Pratt’s effort to become the next mayor of Los Angeles? Well, that depends on how Spencer feels about the MAGA movement.

Spencer Pratt accepts the award for Snapchatter of the Year onstage during the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater on April 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

Yes, Trump stopped just short of making an endorsement this week, saying that he would like to see Pratt “do well” in the LA mayoral race.

His reason? The president’s tepid support had nothing to do with policy and everything to do with Spencer’s rumored loyalties.

Asked if he sees himself in Pratt, Trump turned things around and wondered if Pratt sees himself as a product of MAGA culture.

“I’d like to see him do well — he’s a character,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday, adding:

“I don’t know, I don’t know him. I assume he probably supports me. Does he support me?… I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well.”

From there, Trump returned to his favorite topic of all (other than himself), and began venting about the 2020 presidential election. He griped about the “really rigged vote in California,” saying that “the elections are very dishonest.”

“If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California,” he added. “Because I do great with Hispanics. But it’s a rigged vote.”

Yes, it’s the kind of quote that would have occupied an entire week-long news cycle with any other politician in US history.

But this is the age of the $1.776 billion slush fund for January 6 insurrectionists. It’s a time when we might have a more outrageous Trump-related story by the end of business today.

And it’s a time when many Americans don’t think twice about electing a TV personality with zero political experience to manage one of the world’s largest economies.

Pratt has not yet publicly reacted to Trump’s pseudo-endorsement, but you can be sure that he and his team are loving the free press.