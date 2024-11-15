Justin Bieber ‘Troubled’ Amidst Renewed Mental Health Battle: Report

Justin Bieber is reportedly more troubled than ever before.

For months, ominous reports have warned of Justin’s mental health following years of ups and downs.

Welcoming his first child with Hailey Bieber has not made his emotional struggles any easier.

Now, new stressors and things that have troubled him in the past are causing Justin Bieber to “regress,” friends worry.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Has fatherhood made Justin Bieber feel less troubled?

In many ways, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s life seems picture perfect. They and their son, Jack, recently celebrated Halloween in a Kim Possible family costume.

Hailey dressed as the titular protagonist. Justin dressed as her sidekick, though tragically without the voice of Will Friedle. And the two dressed their 3-month-old as Rufus.

But while their photos on Instagram are all so cute, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t trouble behind the scenes.

According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, taking costumed photos as a family was about the extent of his social life recently.

“Justin hardly ever gets out,” an inside source lamented. And, unfortunately, it’s apparently not for the reason that people thought.

“Everyone thought his lack of socializing was because he was embracing being a dad,” the insider reasoned. “But now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue.”

Hailey Baldwin attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber seems ‘more troubled than ever’

For one thing, some of the apparent signs of Justin Bieber’s troubled mental state date back to well before he and Hailey became parents.

Justin Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2021. He also hasn’t toured since 2022.

Can he afford the hiatus? Absolutely. But, the insider warned, Justin “seems to be more troubled than ever.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber has spoken openly about his troubled mental health in the past. He has grappled with depression and even suicidal ideation.

Unfortunately, the report details how life problems “are really bothering him lately.” Among other things, he’s facing a lawsuit. And becoming a new part is stressful for anyone.

“He seems to be regressing,” observed an inside source. “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”

Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Shall we count the stressors?

Justin Bieber’s former mentors include some major names, but one of them is disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The insider notes that “Justin’s been shaken by the whole scandal.”

In addition to some bills and looming lawsuits — including against his former business managers — Justin and Hailey just welcomed their first child.

Their wealth means that they can afford a lot of help with childcare. But having a child is still a source of stress, especially for a couple who are likely hoping to not repeat their own parents’ mistakes.

“Now he has people that are his friends ‘helping him out’ with his finances,” one insider alleged. “But they may not have his best interests at heart.”

The source added: “Justin knows his mental health needs to come first, but it’s a one-day-at-a-time thing.” That is often how a troubled mental health situation works.

“And,” the inside source concluded, “some days are definitely better than others.”