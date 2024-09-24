Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton: Who Is the Most Popular Royal of Them All?

The Meghan Markle vs. Kate Middleton feud has been raging for years.

The question of when exactly the beef began is a matter of widespread debate.

Some say the dueling duchesses disliked one another from day one. Others say the war began when the combatants clashed over preparations for Meghan’s wedding.

Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whatever the case, a new poll indicates that when it comes to popularity in the UK, Meghan is no contest for Kate.

Meghan vs. Kate: A Royal Popularity Contest

According to a new poll conducted by Ipsos, Kate is currently the most popular royal among UK residents.

A whopping 66% of respondents reported feeling favorably toward Kate, while only 10% had an unfavorable opinion of the Princess of Wales.

The results are not surprising, as the courage that Kate displayed during her battle with cancer appears to have endeared her to millions

Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge stands with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Also not surprising is the news that Prince William is the second most popular royal, with a 65% favorablity rating and an unfavorability rating of 13%.

Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, Princess Anne, came in third with 62% favorability rating, and an unfavorability score of just 9%.

King Charles, who has also battling cancer, came in fourth spot with a 56% favorability score.

But as you might have surmised by now, Charles’ estranged son and his wife didn’t fare quite as well in the polls.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

A Poor Showing For Harry and Meghan

A mere 28% of Brits feel favorably toward Prince Harry. And an astonishing 46% feel unfavorably.

And the situation was even worse for Mehan, who’s sporting a 21% favorability rating and a 53% unfavorablity rating.

Only the embattled Prince Andrew fared worse, with just 10% of Brits feeling favorably toward him and 66% feeling unfavorably.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Clearly, on the other side of the pond, Will and Kate are on the rise, while Harry and Meghan’s gradual decline seems to have picked up speed.

Overall, Brits reported positive feelings about the royal family, with only 23% thinking it would be better for the UK if the monarchy was abolished.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By contrast, 44% think the country would be worse off if the institution were done away with.

“This recent poll paints a picture of the Royal Family’s enduring appeal,” said Gideon Skinner, Senior Director of UK Politics at Ipsos, according to The New York Post.

“It’s also noteworthy that over half of Britons believe King Charles is performing well in his role, and only a minority want to abolish the monarchy, suggesting a degree of stability in the Royal Family’s image.”

The poll didn’t ask how Brits feel about the idea of royals stepping down from their posts to move to America. But we think we can guess how the respondents might have answered that question!