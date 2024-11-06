King Charles ‘Dicing With Death’ By Pausing Chemotherapy, Source Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

King Charles might be gambling with death by maintaining his grueling work schedule.

At least that’s the claim being made by one source close to the monarch.

As we previously reported, Charles paused his chemotherapy treatments for recent state visits to Australia and Samoa.

HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark the 50th anniversary of his Investiture taken at their Welsh residence Llwynywormwood on July 2, 2019 in Myddfai, Wales, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Clarence House)

And according to insiders, that decision might have cost him dearly.

King Charles Is ‘Dicing With Death,’ Says Insider

Charles’ trip was only 11 days long. But it seems that over the course of his travels, he began to show troubling signs of fatigue.

“Although Charles is trying to show that it’s business as usual, it’s not working out that way,” a source recently told Radar Online. “Anyone can see he’s not well.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The insider went so far as to claim that Charles is “dicing with death” as a result of his grueling work schedule.

“His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror,” revealed the tipster.

“And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he’s neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first. Clearly, he’s sicker than he makes himself out to be.”

Charles Appeared ‘Frail’ During Recent Travels

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The source claims that Charles’ decline was most evident during a visit to a Sydney indigenous community center.

“There were whispers going around Charles seemed so very frail,” continued the insider.

“It looked like all he could do was just smile, shake hands, and bob his head while he let Camilla be the animated one.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales visits Glasgow Central Station to view two alternative fuel, green trains as part of Network Rail’s “Green Trains @ COP26” event on November 5, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The source went on to state that unlike Kate Middleton, who has completed chemotherapy, Charles still has a long road ahead of him.

“He’s still receiving treatment and there is no end date, which is a red flag in itself,” said the insider.

“Unlike Princess Kate, who’s now in remission from her own cancer, the king is far from being given the all-clear.

“But he insists on cramming his schedule with more public appearances. It all seems too much too soon. He’s not looking well, and one would suspect he’s not feeling well either.”

The Latest on Charles’ Health

King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Palace officials still have not revealed the nature or severity of Charles’ illness.

There’s been speculation that he’s battling pancreatic cancer, but that remains unconfirmed.

Insiders say that Kate and Prince William have begun preparations to accede to the throne in the event of Charles’ sudden death. But those reports also have not been verified.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.