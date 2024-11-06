King Charles ‘Dicing With Death’ By Pausing Chemotherapy, Source Claims

King Charles might be gambling with death by maintaining his grueling work schedule.
At least that’s the claim being made by one source close to the monarch.
As we previously reported, Charles paused his chemotherapy treatments for recent state visits to Australia and Samoa.
And according to insiders, that decision might have cost him dearly.
King Charles Is ‘Dicing With Death,’ Says Insider
Charles’ trip was only 11 days long. But it seems that over the course of his travels, he began to show troubling signs of fatigue.
“Although Charles is trying to show that it’s business as usual, it’s not working out that way,” a source recently told Radar Online. “Anyone can see he’s not well.”
The insider went so far as to claim that Charles is “dicing with death” as a result of his grueling work schedule.
“His sore lips have caused some people to draw back in horror,” revealed the tipster.
“And his complexion is raw and ruddy. His courtiers worry he’s neglecting his health by putting the kingdom first. Clearly, he’s sicker than he makes himself out to be.”
Charles Appeared ‘Frail’ During Recent Travels
The source claims that Charles’ decline was most evident during a visit to a Sydney indigenous community center.
“There were whispers going around Charles seemed so very frail,” continued the insider.
“It looked like all he could do was just smile, shake hands, and bob his head while he let Camilla be the animated one.”
The source went on to state that unlike Kate Middleton, who has completed chemotherapy, Charles still has a long road ahead of him.
“He’s still receiving treatment and there is no end date, which is a red flag in itself,” said the insider.
“Unlike Princess Kate, who’s now in remission from her own cancer, the king is far from being given the all-clear.
“But he insists on cramming his schedule with more public appearances. It all seems too much too soon. He’s not looking well, and one would suspect he’s not feeling well either.”
The Latest on Charles’ Health
Palace officials still have not revealed the nature or severity of Charles’ illness.
There’s been speculation that he’s battling pancreatic cancer, but that remains unconfirmed.
Insiders say that Kate and Prince William have begun preparations to accede to the throne in the event of Charles’ sudden death. But those reports also have not been verified.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.