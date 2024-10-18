Meghan Markle Spotted Without Engagement Ring AGAIN Amid Harry Split Rumors

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Meghan Markle has been spotted without her engagement ring for the second time in less than a year.

The sighting comes amid a new round of divorce rumors for Meghan and Prince Harry.

Is Meghan using the absence of symbolic bling to send a message about the state of her marriage? Or is there once again a perefectly reasonable explanation for her unadorned left hand?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

These are the questions sparking intense debate in the Meg-centric corners of the internet this week.

This Is Not the First Time That Meghan Markle Has Ditched Engagement Ring

As you may recall, Meghan first went ringless in October of last year.

But reps for the Duchess of Sussex explained that the ring was simply being repaired.

Many pointed out that Meghan was without the ring for several weeks. And obviously, that seems like a very long time repair timeline.

But the fact remains that the rock eventually found its way back to Meghan’s finger. And there are many who believe that that won’t be the case this time.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

As we previously reported, Meghan paid a visit to Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara this week.

And according to a new report from GB News, social media users have been obsessing over the fact that the duchess was sans ring.

“I find this odd because usually Meghan always wears her engagement ring unless she is at a hospital for safety reasons for the patients,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

Some suggested this was merely an aesthetic decision.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images))

“I don’t think she’s ever liked her engagement ring. Not big and flashy enough for her,” another user remarked.

“Meghan Markle always seemed to be embarrassed by her engagement ring – Harry’s design,” a third chimed in.

But others felt that the bare finger was the latest sign of trouble in Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

A Gradual Separation?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to a new report from Radar Online, Harry and Meghan are in the process of gradually separating.

“Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives — and have a blueprint for doing so,” a source tells the outlet.

“They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry’s desire to return to the UK, where his old drinking buddies are, and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage.

“He has hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he’s starting to miss England.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

As usual, some weirdo misogynists are blaming the situation on Meghan interfering with Harry’s fun.

“He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals. And the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn’t be further away from that and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man. It’s all about juicing and yoga,” the source continues.

“His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a ‘trial separation’ while they work this out.”

We wonder what these folks will say when Meghan starts wearing her ring again next week.

