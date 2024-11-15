Piers Morgan DESTROYS Prince Harry as “Greedy Traitor” Who Disturbs the Dead

Piers Morgan has a lot to say about some recent scandals swirling around Prince Harry.

And none of it paints The Duke of Sussex in a very positive light.

As you may have heard, Prince Harry was honored over the summer at the ESPYs as a recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

This award is handed out to individuals who have made significant contributions that echo the legacy of the former NFL player and US Army Ranger, who enlisted after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organization that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officersâ€™ Mess on May 11, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Questions About Harry’s Qualifications

Quite a few people out there do not think Harry was qualified for that distinction — despite the fact that he served in the British military for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot.

He also created the Invictus Games in 2014, an event that serves as a multi-sport, Paralympic-styled games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

It’s not a bad resume.

But controversy just follows Harry around almost everywhere at this point.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Sit Out at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Piers Slams Harry

In his column for the New York Post, Morgan was among those who took issue with this decision by ESPN, absolutely GOING OFF on Prince Harry, who he trashed as a “royal traitor.”

“Pat Tillman is an American hero, a man who gave up serving his country to serve himself,” Morgan said about the man who gave up a professional football career to fight abroad.

The journalist then compared Tillman to Harry as follows, saying the latter is…

“A man who so little understood the meaning of the word ‘duty’ that he swapped his job working for the public as a member of the British Royal Family for life in California as a greedy, money-grabbing celebrity trading off royal titles he does nothing to earn.”

Piers Morgan with the Interview of the Year award during The TRIC Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on June 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Morgan concluded his rant with this simple point:

“Pat Tillman will be turning in his grave at this dishonoring of his name.”

Morgan has slammed Harry and Meghan Markle every chance he has had since they walked away from their Royal Family duties in 2020.

Most recently, Morgan accused Harry of “bullying” his royal relatives. He also accused Meghan of trying to upstage Kate Middleton when she was battling cancer.

Pat Tillman’s Mother Agrees With Piers

Obviously, those are ridiculous allegations. But on the topic of Harry and the Tillman Award, Piers isn’t alone.

Prince Harry waves as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London, on May 8, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother, recently told the Daily Mail, adding a few days ago:

“There are recipients that are far more fitting.

“There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

Responded ESPN to the blowback:

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.

While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.