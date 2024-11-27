Meghan Markle Cut Off Victoria Beckham Because She Was ‘Jealous’ of Netflix …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There was a time — not all that long ago — when Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham appeared to be rather close friends.

Now it’s safe to say those days are done.

For months now, we’ve been hearing reports of a feud between Meghan and Victoria.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

The cause of the rift remains unclear, but a new theory has emerged thanks to some incendiary remarks from a renowned royal expert.

Is Meghan Markle Jealous of Victoria Beckham?

Kinsey Schofield is a royal journalist and host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast.

In a recent interview, she posited the theory that Meghan is envious of Victoria’s recent media successes.

“Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fall out,” Schofield explained to Fox News.

“We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today.”

Victoria Beckham attends the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She furthermore echoed the claim that Meghan was angry when she learned about Victoria’s upcoming Netflix show, The House of VB.

The Streaming Wars

Meghan and husband Prince Harry have a Netflix deal of their own. But thus far, their projects for the streaming giant have not generated nearly as much buzz as the Beckham docuseries, which focused on the life of Victoria’s husband, soccer icon David Beckham,

Now, the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Polo series has generated fears that the couple will release another flop.

So it’s not hard to see why Meghan might be feeling a bit envious of her former friend at the moment.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

“Victoria Beckham is the antithesis of Meghan Markle,” Schofield argued.

“Victoria is creative, forward-thinking, hard-working, she executes, she hustles in silence. [She] pursues advice from people she considers smarter than she is, and she implements it.”

Schofield went on to note that Meghan and Harry are less popular than ever these days, a fact that may have complicated the relationship between Posh and the Duchess.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Diverging Paths

“Victoria and her husband are wealthy, and their star continues to rise while Harry and Meghan’s is falling,” she added.

“David and Victoria didn’t sign a contract with Netflix because they were desperate for the money… which Prince Harry alluded to in his Oprah interview. They signed a deal with Netflix to strategically control the narrative and continue to develop a sellable brand.

“More than half of the projects Meghan announced this year haven’t come to fruition,” Schofield continued.

“When Meghan does manage to create something… people are critical because they have lost faith in the Harry and Meghan brand due to their negativity and dishonesty.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Royal expert Ingrid Seward echoed those remarks, speculating that Meghan is “furious” over the fact that Victoria is winning the Netflix game.

“I’m sure [Meghan] would have been furious because she likes to be in control,” Seward told Fabulous (via The Mirror).

“I think she’d be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post. She’d have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside. She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it, and you know she’s enough of an actress to know that she can’t possibly show it.”

We may never know the exact cause of the bad blood between Meghan and Victoria. But the “Netflix envy” theory seems as plausible as any.