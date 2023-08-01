Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: Furious, Seeking Revenge Following Snub From Victoria & David Beckham

Usually when you see “feud” in a sentence with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names, you’re about to read a story about the Sussexes’ never-ending beef with the royal family.

But it seems Charles and company are not the only British A-listers with whom Harry and Meghan have bad blood.

And like so many of the nastiest feuds, this one started out as a friendship.

Yes, there was a time, not all that long ago when the Sussexes counted David and Victoria Beckham among their most trusted allies.

The Beckhams and the Sussexes are no longer friends. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

These days, however, the two couples appear to be at odds.

Multiple sources have confirmed the falling out, and the consensus seems to be that Harry and Meghan suspect Posh and Becks of leaking information about their personal lives.

One insider tells the Daily Mail that Meghan is “absolutely bloody furious” and she hurled accusations at the Beckhams during a heated phone call between the couples.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Instagram)

“Any making-up now is so unlikely,” the source added.

But that doesn’t mean that the Sussexes inner circle has gotten any smaller.

In fact, it seems that Harry and Meghan are signing up “powerful new friends” to ensure that they’ll continue to enjoy just as much social capital as the Beckhams.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham pose for a photo with his statue at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 02, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Meghan has been uncharacteristically quiet in the public domain,” an anonymous PR professional recently explained to the Daily Mail.

“But she has powerful new friends, so don’t expect the silence to last long.”

Meghan and Harry have endured a barrage of bad press in recent months, and the succession of minor public relations crises seems to have taken a toll on the couple’s popularity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking swaggy at the Invictus Games. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In fact, multiple polls have indicated that Harry and Meghan’s approval ratings are at an all-time low.

But those who have been watching the couple closest say that it would be a mistake to count them out.

“It’s unclear, at the moment, what the Sussexes plan to do. Don’t forget they have always had the capacity to surprise,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams recently told Express (via the New York Post).

“Well, having said that, it simply isn’t clear. I’m surprised there hasn’t been an initiative [so far].”

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Firtzwilliams seems to believe that the clock is ticking, and the Sussexes need to mount a comeback soon.

But revenge is a dish that’s best served cold, and the couple might benefit from biding their time.

Whatever the case, you can be sure that Harry and Meghan are planning their next move very carefully.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN in 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

And if there’s any truth to the reports that the Beckhams leaked personal info, then the Sussexes’ revenge might be brutal.

Privacy is something Harry and Meghan take seriously — and for very good reason.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.