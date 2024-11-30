Kody Brown Declares “End of Family” in Explosive Sister Wives Trailer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kody Brown has finally arrived at a realization:

It is the end of an era.

Or, as a number of his former spouses might say at this point, it is the end of a romantic error.

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

In a trailer for the remaining Season 19 episodes, Kody declares it’s the “end of this family” after Meri Brown moves to Utah.

We witnessed the farewell between these exes on the last Sister Wives installment, which followed Christine and Janelle previously deciding to walk away from their spiritual unions.

The latest preview — shared by TLC via Instagram on November, 24 — features a U-Haul traveling down a road as Janelle says: “To start over, in the very biggest way…” before cutting to a shot of Meri telling her BFF Jenn Sullivan that she had “dated a little bit.”

Yup, the women have finally moved on. At last.

“Definitely not interested in polygamy again,” the mom of one tells Sister Wives producers in a confessional, having been turned off to the concept by her history with Kody.

While Janelle and Meri appear to be handling the changes well, Kody just melts down. He makes everything about himself, per usual.

At one point in this footage, the dad of 19 angrily tosses his helmet on the ground, angry over what his life has become.

“But will you accept me as monogamous?” he asks his remaining wife, Robyn Brown, who looks anything but psyched over that idea.

Robyn, in the past, has made it clear she really doesn’t want to be in a solo relationship with Kody.

Kody Brown looks so very confused in this photo. (TLC)

Elsewhere, this same teaser makes it evident that Kody and his exes are still at odds regarding what to do with the Coyote Pass property they purchased in 2018 and never proceeded to build anything on.

“It’s a special place that was meant to be more special,” Kody says in the next scene. “I don’t want to sell it.”

Janelle, for her part, is more than ready to move on from the land and settle the finances regarding her portion. She says Kody was balking at the idea of paying her back.

“Just give us what’s ours, and we’ll move on,” Janelle says to producers with tears in her eyes during a sit-down.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

It’s important to remember, of course, that Season 19 was filmed a very long time ago.

In real time, Meri is living in Utah; Janelle is in North Carolina; and Christine is happily married to David Woolley.

It’s also very clear: none of them want anything to do with Kody again.