Robyn Brown: Am I An Idiot for Sticking with Kody?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Robyn Brown appears to be having some regrets.

In the wake of TLC releasing the first trailer for Sister Wives Season 19 a few days ago, we’ve already given readers a look at where Meri will be at when new episodes premiere.

SPOILER ALERT: She’ll be in a dark and angry place.

Robyn confronts Kody on season 19 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Robyn, however, should be happy, right? Thrilled? Hopeful? Ecstatic?

She now has Kody all to herself after Christine, Janelle and Meri all came to their senses over the past few years and got the heck out of some very unhealthy relationships.

As it turns out, though, Robyn isn’t exactly doing very well herself when we see her again this fall.

“I’m having a hard time feeling, like, losing respect for you,” Robyn tells her husband at one point, who replies in terse fashion to his spouse as follows:

“Robyn, I can’t even get it straight with you right now.”

Has Robyn Brown gotten a nose job? This is a question many are asking. (TLC)

Perhaps finally realizing that she has stuck it out with a self-centered sexist A-Hole, Robyn then says of being Kody’s sole remaining wife:

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind.”

Hey, those are her words. Not ours.

As you might expect, Kody has no time for Robyn. He’s only focused on himself and the loss of the aforementioned sister wives.

“What did I do to deserve this? What did I do wrong?” the father of 18 laments at one point.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are featured in this split-screen image. (TLC)

Late last year, Robyn expressed extreme remorse over the failure of her family.

“Kody and I, we’re getting through this and figuring this out, but it does feel like there was a death,” Robyn previously said this week to People Magazine of how her plural marriage has fallen apart.

“We’re both going through a death separately,” she added of herself and Kody.

In addition to the new family dynamics after these break-ups, a press release for the TLC reality series confirmed the Season 19 episodes will also delve into the “devastating passing” of Janelle and Kody’s son Garrison Brown, who died by suicide at the age of 25 in March 2024.

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

It’s unclear exactly how the show will tackle this horrible tragedy, but it’s clear viewers will see the reactions of Garrison’s loved ones to their loss.

“Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy,” the official synopsis reads. “And comes together to mourn and celebrate his life.”

Sister Wives Season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c on TLC.