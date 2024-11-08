Kevin Costner's Current Girlfriend Remains A Mystery, Unless You're Paying Attention

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Kevin Costner’s love life has certainly been a hot topic lately! Ok, not as big of a topic as his departure from Yellowstone, but we’re trying to be in the present, ok?

Any way, over the years, Kevin Costner’s relationships have garnered much media attention. While the Field of Dreams star has had two long-term marriages, his last one ended in shambles.

Following a widely-covered divorce from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin was rumored to be dating folk-pop singer Jewel. While he did set the record straight on whether or not they’re dating in a June interview, it was just the start of rumors he’s been racking up lovers.

Like, have you heard the one about him at Hoda Kotb?!

As the latest season of Yellowstone is set to premiers on November 10, 2024, fans are not only eagerly awaiting the next part of the western, but to know what’s going on in Costner’s romantic life.

Before Yellowstone returns, learn more about the ladies in Kevin’s life.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kevin Costner Girlfriend Rumors Since His Divorce

Romance rumors about Jewel and Kevin began to circulate in December 2023. Photos of the two of them getting very close circulated via TMZ.

Kevin was attending a fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation, and a photo of him with his arms around Jewel surfaced. An insider claimed that it seemed like there was some chemistry.

“There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up,” the source said.

Despite some rumors, Kevin set the record straight during a June 2024 interview on The Howard Stern Show. “Jewel and I are friends — we’ve never gone out,” he said. “I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

Even though they’re not dating, the Bull Durham star did admit that he thought that Jewel is “special,” and it’s clear that he values her friendship.

Another rumor has circulated with many fans wanting to see Kevin end up with Hoda Kotb. The actor did praise the anchor, saying she has “a spark” in a recent interview.

Hoda’s co-anchor Jenna Bush-Hager has admitted that some fans have encouraged her to setup the two of them. Hoda split from an eight-year romance in 2022.

A source close to the situation told Closer Weekly that Kevin was considering making a move on the Today host. “With his bitter split behind him, Kevin’s made it known that he’s back on the hunt for a new romantic partner,” they told the outlet in an October report. “And he’s made it pretty clear his sights have zoomed in on also available Hoda.”

Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller attend the Closing Ceremony red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 07, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

His Past Exes

While Kevin and Jewel may not be an item, the actor has had a few public romances in the past. His first marriage was to his college sweetheart Cindy Silva in 1978. The pair had two daughters Annie and Lily as well as a son Joe. After 16 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1994.

After the split, Kevin was briefly with Bridget Rooney, whom he shares a son Liam with.

A decade after his divorce from Cindy, Kevin married model and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner. The pair have sons Cayden and Hayes, as well as daughter Grace. In May 2023, Christine filed for divorce after 19 years.

After Christine filed for divorce, many fans started speculating as to why they broke up. Some people theorized that Kevin’s continued involvement in Yellowstone may have had a hand in their split.

Throughout the divorce, the former couple also had to sort out some money issues. There were some disputes about money, and Kevin reportedly reduced her credit card limit.

Unsurprisingly, Kevin and Christine also had some back-and-forth about child support. The pair also had disputes about their marital home. The pair eventually finalized their divorce in February 2024.

Kevin Costner is seen at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

What Is Kevin Costner Looking For in a Girlfriend Today?

Bottom line, unless he has a mystery woman on the side, it looks like Kevin is available.

And since Kevin is single, he did open up about what his ideal partner would be in a June 2024 interview with Fox News Digital.

“A person who wants to be loved, and they want to be, you know … feel like they’re at their very best. And that love helps that and doesn’t hinder it,” he said.

Doesn’t sound like a huge ask. Hope he finds that for himself.

Heck, we hope everyone finds that if they want it!