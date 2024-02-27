Kevin Costner has ex-wives. Who are they?

In 2023, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s contentious divorce made headlines with sky-high child support figures.

Now, the two are divorced. Both exes have moved on.

But that was not Costner’s first marriage.

Kevin Costner attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kevin Costner’s most recent ex-wife is Christine Baumgartner

In 1996, Kevin Costner met Christine Baumgartner while he was on a golf course, rehearsing for Tin Cup. At the time, he was still married to his previous wife.

It was two years later, in 1998, when Costner — now divorced and with a new young child from his relationship with Bridget Rooney — and Baumgartner happened to bump into each other again. This time, at a restaurant.

Soon, the two began dating. That long-term relationship became something more.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

On September 25 of 2004, Costner and Baumgartner had a beautiful and picturesque wedding on The Dunbar.

The 160-acre ranch, which shares a name with Costner’s Dances with Wolves character, remains a Costner-owned private wedding venue to this day. Though of course Costner continues to be a working actor.

Three years after they married, they welcomed their first child, Cayden Wyatt. Costner and Baumgartner also share Hayes Logan and Grace Avery.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner arrive for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a bitter divorce

On May 1, 2023, Baumgartner filed to divorce Costner, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Costner’s attorney would later accuse her of planning the divorce in advance, citing a vehicle purchase.

It was not an amicable split. After nearly two decades of marriage, they had the two have their shared children, a lot of property (including their marital home in Santa Barbara), and clearly a lot of hurt feelings.

Baumgartner was aiming to be the latest of Kevin Costner’s ex-wives. One particularly eye-catching point of contention was the matter of child-support payments.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

In June of 2023, the world learned that Baumgartner had requested $248,000 per month in child-support payments, in order to maintain the accustomed lifestyle of all three kids while they’re with their mother.

Costner’s proposal was that he pay $38,000 per month. Ultimately, the court did not agree with either.

In September of 2023, the court ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $63,209 each month in child-support.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the world premiere of Disney’s ‘McFarland, USA’ at the El Capitan Theatre, February 9, 2015. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, Costner and Baumgartner settled their divorce

In September of 2023, the exes settled their divorce. And despite a fight over a prenuptial agreement and a lengthy child-support fight, they ended up putting out a joint statement.

“Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” Costner’s representative announced on the former couple’s behalf.

The court formally terminated their marriage on February 16, 2024. With that, Baumgartner officially became the latest of Kevin Costner’s ex-wives.

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kevin Costner has multiple ex-wives. Who is the other one?

For Costner’s previous marriage, we have to turn back the clock significantly. In 1975, Costner was in college, where he began dating Cindy Silva, a fellow student. The two married only three years later.

Costner and Silva welcomed a daughter in 1984, a second daughter in 1986, and then a son in 1988. In 1994, Costner and Silva divorced after 16 years of marriage.

The cause of the divorce was Costner’s alleged affair on the set of Waterworld. Ex-wife Cindy Silva walked away with an $80 million settlement.