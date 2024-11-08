Teresa Giudice’s Husband Accused of Multiple Affairs & Tre Freaks OUT

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Theresa Giudice’s husband have an affair?

Her fellow House of Villains star said as much — and even pointed out a telling clue indicating the alleged number of times that he’s betrayed their marriage.

Is it true? That might not matter.

Teresa Giudice’s reaction to the affair claim about her husband was incendiary. It clearly got under her skin.

Teresa Giudice and her husband on Bravo. (Image Credit: Bravo)

On the Thursday, November 7 episode of House of Villains, RHONJ star (and one of the titular villains) Teresa Giudice got into a spat with a reality TV legend.

Meme queen Tiffany “New York” Pollard is a legend. She’s a visionary. And she’s a Flavor of Love alum.

Without getting bogged down in the nitty gritty mechanics of House of Villains, Teresa was gunning for Tiffany. Thanks to Victoria, Tiffany found out about it. So she hit back — attacking Teresa where she’s most vulnerable.

In Teresa Giudice’s mind, she tells Luis Ruelas, her sister-in-law is essentially keeping her brother from her. (Image Credit: Bravo)

That is to say, New York went after Teresa Giudice’s controversial husband Luis Ruelas.

“You know what? F–k you, Teresa. You b–ch! You coming for me? You’re coming for New York?” Tiffany Pollard asked Teresa. Then she zeroed in on the recent rose delivery that Teresa had received from her husband.

“You know why Luis really sent those roses? Because he’s guilty, b–ch!” New York then taunted Teresa. “He’s been f–king around and each one of those roses represents how many times he cheated on your ass since you’ve been in here.”

Teresa Giudice did not like the accusation that her husband had an affair

“You’re disgusting,” she fired back at Tiffany “New York” Pollard, visibly upset.

Truly, the spirit of Margaret Josephs was clearly with New York from afar in this moment.

Teresa Giudice clearly felt overwhelmed by the affair accusation towards her husband. She repeatedly fired back that New York was “jealous” of her husband. (It is conceivable that someone out there might envy Teresa’s marriage to Luis; New York is certainly not such a person)

Sometimes, when people walk away, they want someone to follow them. Not Teresa Giudice. Not at the Season 13 Reunion, at any rate. She made that clear. (Image Credit: Bravo)

To be clear, Tiffany “New York” Pollard did not present any evidence that Teresa Giudice’s husband has had an affair. She probably doesn’t have any.

She was just trying to get under Teresa’s skin. And judging by the “Kiss my ass!” and repeated insistence that New York must be “jealous” of her comically large flower deliveries, it worked.

“I could give two s–ts about New York,” Teresa told the confessional. “I have an amazing husband at home waiting for me and supporting me. I guess her fiance doesn’t feel the same way about her.”

Her voice cracking, Teresa Giudice tells her brother that she was “good to” him for years. She feels betrayed. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Luis Ruelas is a sore spot for the ‘RHONJ’ star

Teresa Giudice sure can pick ’em. Luis Ruelas is controversial, for his shady past, for his on-screen behavior, and because he just rubs people the wrong way.

As too many people do when their loved ones confront them about the person they’re dating, Teresa grew defensive, freaked out, and doubled down. She severed ties with family and former friends because they threatened her “love bubble.”

That’s a bubble that fellow House of Villains stars are sure to threaten. It’s easy. Teresa might as well have come with a tantrum button.