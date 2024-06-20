Kevin Costner Quashes Jewel Dating Rumors: She’s Beautiful, But No!

Is Kevin Costner actually dating Jewel?

In early 2024, excited rumors speculated that Kevin Costner and Jewel were in a serious romance.

Eyewitness sightings and even photographs seemed to support the idea that they were in some sort of entanglement.

Now, however, Costner himself is quashing people’s hopes of a post-divorce “revenge” engagement to Jewel. He’s talking like they were never even dating.

Kevin Costner visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on June 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Is Kevin Costner dating Jewel?

In a June 2024 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, which you can see below, Kevin Costner discussed his relationship status.

Famously, he went through an expensive and unexpectedly dramatic divorce in 2023.

Naturally, reports that he and Jewel are in a relationship came up in conversation. Notably, the two have clearly met and seemingly have a lot in common, so it’s hardly unthinkable.

Jewel performs on the Main Stage during the first day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 20, 2021. (Photo Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

Kevin Costner’s divorce from Christine Baumgertner was only finalized in February. However, the marriage ended long before that.

Howard Stern mentioned that he had “heard rumors” about Costner and Jewel.

But the actor explained that things with the folk singer were not nearly as romantic as many people assumed.

Kevin Costner and Jewel have ‘never gone out’

“No, Jewel and I are friends,” Kevin Costner informed Stern and, of course, listeners.

“We’ve never gone out ever,” he emphasized.

“She’s special,” Costner praised. “And I don’t want, I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have.”

Kevin Costner attends the “Horizon: An American Saga” press conference at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“She’s special to me,” Kevin Costner continued. He praised: “She’s beautiful enough to go out with.”

Stern then mused about the relationship reports: “How does that s–t start? Kevin, how does that work.”

“We were down at [Richard] Branson’s island. She has a foundation, which I didn’t know, and she was part of the foundation,” Costner recalled. “And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did.”

Jewel speaks during Jewel’s Anxiety Workshop on the Inspire Lounge stage during the second day of The Wellness Experience by Kroger at The Banks on August 21, 2021. (Photo Credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for The Wellness Experience by Kroger)

Basically, rich people parties are a spawning ground for rumors

Costner then explained: “I’m divorced all of a sudden. I’m a single father, and he’s asked me for, you know, 10 years to come down there. I said, ‘I guess I’ll go down.'”

He went on: “I got on a plane with nine people. Jewel was one of them. Emma Watson was one of them. She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with along with Emma.” That sounds like a lovely time.

“The rumor was, I went down on a private plane with her and I went back on a private plane with her,” Costner detailed. “I was on with nine people and, and I don’t want the press to ruin this for us, because … I’ve had conversations with her, text wise, and she’s so smart, and she’s been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship.”

Kevin Costner attends the “Horizon: An American Saga” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“We don’t have a romance, and we’ve not dated,” Kevin Costner emphasized of Jewel.

“She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things. It just has never happened for us,” he affirmed. “She’s everything you might think, but it just hasn’t happened.”

Apparently, the rumors were so intense that he had to clarify things for his own children. And from the sound of some very reputable outlets’ reporting, even those close to him thought that the two were an item.