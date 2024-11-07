Gia Giudice Lands Her Own Bravo Spinoff Called ‘Making It In Manhattan’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

RHONJ star Gia Giudice is getting a spinoff.

At the moment, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Bravo is juggling what to do when its mainline shows run into issues with casting, ratings, and more.

The good news is that putting pause on RHONJ won’t stop Bravo fans from seeing one of the show’s most controversial young stars.

Gia Giudice’s new spinoff is called Making It In Manhattan. And she’s not the only Bravolebrity scion taking a bite of the Big Apple.

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia Giudice smiles politely before things turn sour. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Yes, Gia Giudice is getting a spinoff

A few months ago, news leaked on social media. The cast of Making It In Manhattan were filming in New York.

Because the cast is already famous, people took notice. People wondered what they were filming.

Most details about the project have remained secret. However, Gia Giudice’s mother has spilled some spinoff information.

During a recent public appearance, which you can see on this Instagram video, Teresa Giudice teased daughter Gia Giudice’s upcoming spinoff.

According go the series will air some time in 2025. She even specified that she believes that the premiere will be in the final months of winter. Which is sooner than you might think!

Teresa also teased that she will be making a guest appearance on the show.

Her voice cracking, Teresa Giudice tells her brother that she was “good to” him for years. She feels betrayed. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Teresa spilled details about Gia Giudice’s new spinoff

“I don’t know if you guys heard, Gia, she’s gonna be on the show… with many of the Bravo Kids,” she shared.

“It’s Gia, Brooks — Meredith’s son, Kim Zolciak’s daughter Ariana, Kandi’s daughter Riley, and a few others, that I don’t know their names,” Teresa admitted. She is referring to Gia Giudice, Riley Burruss, Ariana Biermann, and Brooks Marks.

“I was on that show too, so I’m excited about that,” she continued. “It’s coming out in February or March.”

Time for conflict! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice wades into a family dispute. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Bravo has not confirmed most of these details. But a press release did share that the premise of Making It In Manhattan is that a “tight-knit group of friends” must “navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood” on the show.

“Some hail from the spotlight of well-known families, others have created a legacy of their own,” Bravo teased. “But they all are looking to thrive.”

The press release added: “Together they will challenge societal norms, redefine success, juggle personal and romantic relationships, and lean on each other for support in order to turn their skyline-high aspirations into reality.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s flashback showed Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas, Gia Giudice, and Milania Giudice all in attendance at their niece and cousin’s (respectively) special party. (Image Credit: Bravo) (Image Credit: Bravo)

Will people tune in to watch?

We have all seen spinoffs launch and crash. Not every Bravo series, or other reality show, is going to recreate the raw chaos of Vanderpump Rules.

However, Gia is interesting. She’s polarizing for RHONJ fans … albeit mostly for weirdos who think that she shouldn’t argue with her uncle.

It should be interesting to see how this allegedly “tight knit” group of “friends” fares. As we all know, for many reality stars, their on-screen “friends” are really just coworkers. Can a group of ultra-young Millennials and elder Gen Z stars fake it as well as their parents?