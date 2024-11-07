Kody Brown Meets David Woolley on Sister Wives, And It’s Awkward AF

Reading Time: 3 minutes

An introduction will be made this upcoming Sunday night on Sister Wives.

In a sneak peek published by Us Weekly, series patriarch Kody Brown meets his ex-spouse’s boyfriend for the first time… and it goes just about as you’d expect it to go.

David Woolley is featured in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

During a family Valentine’s Day-themed gathering, Christine Brown initiates the major moment after Kody and Robyn Brown walk into the house and, well, there’s really no other option.

“How’s it going?” David Woolley says in the clip, to which Kody replies, “David, nice to meet you. [I‘m] Kody.”

Christine, of course, was Kody’s spiritual sister wife for well over 20 years. She ended the relationship way back in November of 2021.

The current season of Sister Wives, however, was filmed ages ago… hence the first time Woolley meets Kody on this future installment, despite Woolley and Christine having gotten married in October 2023.

Christine Brown has found her soulmate. His name is David Woolley. (TLC)

After Christine introduces David to Robyn on the November 10 episode, Kody gets right into it.

“How long have you guys been dating?” he asks.

“A month and a half,” Christine answers, noting that she’s known David a little while longer.

“You’ve seen the kids? You know the kids?” Kody then asks, referring to his and Christine’s six children and their grandchildren.

“He’s met everybody,” Christine reveals, which appears to get under her ex-husband’s skin because he didn’t realize the relationship was that serious.

Christine Brown and David Woolley sit for an interview on Sister Wives. (TLC)

It gets even more awkward after Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti chimes in, telling her father that Woolley “babysat them by himself while we went and got pedicures.

Wow, Kody says.

Woolley ends up giving Kody and Robyn a bit of his backstory.

“I’m used to a lot of kids. I’ll have 10 grandkids. I have eight kids,” he explains. “I’ve been around polygamy my whole life. I’m used to a lot of kids. Large groups don’t bother me at all.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Following their brief back-and-forth, Woolley sits down for a confessional and recalls the tension he felt with Kody.

“The first thing he said was, ‘I heard you held my grandkids.’ And Mykelti says, ‘Well, he did more than that, he babysat them,’” David tells Christine of his conversation with Kody, claiming:

“He got really red in the face.”

Kody didn’t reveal any sort of embarrassment, but noted the following on air:

“What was interesting is David made more eye contact with Robyn and talked to Robyn way more than me.”

Kody Brown has no real relationship with any of his kids. (TLC)

Christine and David recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, with the dad of eight calling their relationship “one hell of a ride.”

“I was in Sedona a few weeks ago, it’s really really pretty there, just like [Christine] is. I’m so glad she found me, and stalked me,” David captioned his post on October 15, which featured a selfie of the spouses.

“She’s the most thoughtful, loving, caring person. I’m enjoying this ride and just want to keep riding.”