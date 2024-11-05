Kate Middleton Turns to Religion Amid Cancer Battle, But Fails to Convert William: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton has reportedly embraced religion amid her recent health issues.

As you’re probably aware, Kate has been battling cancer for the past several months.

The Princess of Wales completed chemotherapy in September. But her husband, Prince William, has cautioned that she “still has a long way to go.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024 in Southport, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton’s New Interest In Religion

As a member of the British royal family, Kate is an important figure in the Church of England.

But according to one expert, until recently, she was not personally invested in religious matters.

Robert Hardman is a royal journalist and King Charles biographer. In the latest edition of his most recent book, he claimed that Kate found faith as a result of her battle with cancer.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Fitzalan High School as she celebrates the beginning of Black History Month on October 03, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“The Princess is said to have become rather more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition,” Hardman wrote in the book (via InStyle).

“‘I would say that things are more hopeful there,'” a “church-going friend” of Kate’s told Hardman.

Prince William Remains Unmoved

The author elaborated that the situation has revealed “further subtle indications of the different outlooks and generational styles of the King and his elder son.”

A different source told Hardman that William is “a modern young man” who “gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to Hardman, William is happy to fulfill his ceremonial duties to the Church. But he remains unmoved by the

“The Prince’s position, say those in a position to know, is that, when the time comes, he will observe all his constitutional obligations to the Church of England,” the author wrote.

“He will not, however, suddenly become a regular worshipper or feign an enthusiasm for something that he does not feel personally, however bleak the situation.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Civil Disagreement

It’s worth noting that at no point in his book does Hardman claim that the situation has created any tension in Will and Kate’s marriage.

Rather, he creates the impression that William is supportive of Kate’s newfound spirituality, even though he chooses not to follow her down that path.

At times like this, it’s important to bear in mind that Will and Kate have been married since 2011. They’re bound to occasionally grow in separate directions along such a lengthy timeline.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, known as the Countess of Strathearn, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn, when in Scotland during a visit to Dumfries House on March 05, 2013 in Ayrshire, Scotland. (Photo by Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Kate

Kate has resumed most of her royal duties in the weeks since she completed chemo.

However, her doctors have reportedly cautioned her to limit stress and not to overdo it. As a result, Kate chose not to join Prince William when he traveled to South Africa for this week’s Earthshot Prize Awards.

Obviously, Kate’s fans were thrilled by her decision to return to public life. But we’re sure they also support her decision to do so gradually.