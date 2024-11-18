Is Jenn Tran Really Dating ‘DWTS’ Partner Sasha Farber?

Is Jenn Tran really dating her DWTS partner?

Dancing With The Stars churns up dating rumors and hookup scandals from time to time. Sometimes, they’re even true.

But no one could miss the obvious chemistry between Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber. Then came dating rumors on social media.

Are they ready to use the “boyfriend/girlfriend” label? Jenn’s ready to talk.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber attend the Premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Is Jenn Tran dating her ‘DWTS’ partner Sasha Farber?

On the Thursday, November 14 episode of the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, Jenn Tran faced an interrogation about whether she’s dating DWTS partner Sasha Farber.

As the The Bachelorette alum spoke to Brandi Cyrus and her controversial mother, Tish Cyrus, they asked “what’s next” for Jenn and Sasha. “Just BFFs or is there, like, any dating potential there?” asked Brandi.

Jenn Tran responded with a tasteful answer about her DWTS partner. “BFFs for life,” she replied.

Jenn Tran attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

But Jenn Tran says that she ‘can’t predict’ if she’ll be dating Sasha Farber one day

Obviously, Brandi Cyrus noticed that this wasn’t necessarily a complete answer.

When she pressed further, the 26-year-old The Bachelorette alum admitted: “I can’t predict the future.”

That line is a bit of a wink and a nod at the audience. After all, it is easy to “predict” that you won’t be dating someone in the future unless you think — or hope — that it might happen.

Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tish Cyrus suggested that it would be fun if Jenn Tran went on a DWTS tour with her “boyfriend.” That got some pushback.

“If you say boyfriend he’s going to freak out,” Jenn quickly countered.

Of course, when Brandi suggested that they didn’t need to use the label, Jenn added more to the list: “Partner, husband, baby daddy.”

Jenn Tran could not help but grumble a little about the whispers that she is dating her DWTS partner.

“This is how rumors start,” she warned.

Though, to be clear, Jenn herself hinted that the two might be dating. Some believe that she “soft launched” a romance on a Halloween TikTok video following their DWTS elimination.

Jenn Tran attends the Deadpool & Wolverine The Bachelorette Special Screening at AMC The Grove 14 theater in Los Angeles, California on July 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

How did the rumor really start?

“Private rehearsals starting ASAP,” which Jenn Tran wrote on her October 31 TikTok, sounded to some like a euphemism.

However, it’s clear that she’s not declaring that they’re dating. Right now, whatever’s going on with them, they’re not prepared to put a “boyfriend” label on it.

Still, she and Sasha Farber seem closer than she is with her ex Devin Strader. Post-The Bachelorette breakups no longer come as a surprise to longtime viewers. It would be a little sad if DWTS turned out to be a better matchmaker.