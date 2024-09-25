Brooks Nader Caught Kissing ‘DWTS’ Partner, Not Her Prince Boyfriend!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Who is Brooks Nader’s boyfriend?!

With all the rumors flying around, it’s hard to nail down who the sensational model is actually linked to these days.

Word on the street is she has amazing “chemistry” with her Dancing With The Stars partner. There have even been reports of backstage smooching going on!

However, this all comes after some cozy sightings with a certain divorced ex-Quarterback that has a thing for brunette models.

Lest us not forget that she’s also been linked to royalty – a real life European prince!

So, what’s rumor and what’s truth? Who is Brooks Nader’s boyfriend right now? Let’s dive in.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Who Is Brooks Nader?

For those of you meeting her through DWTS for the first time, Brooks is a model best known for posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She landed the coveted gig after winning the 2019 Swim Search competition. She’s been featured in the magazine in 2020, 2021 and 2022, before becoming a covergirl in 2023.

Dancing With The Stars is her first turn on television, but she has acted before in film, most recently in 2018 action crime film Backtrace.

Brooks Has Been Married Before

Brooks married her longtime advertiser boyfriend Billy Haire during a ceremony in New Orleans in December 2019. “I’m mostly excited to call him hubby!” she told People ahead of their wedding weekend at the time.

“We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We’ve done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more.”

However, their adventures came to an end just shy of five years of marriage. They confirmed they were “divorcing after living apart for months” in May 2024. A rep for the model told People that the split was “amicable.”

And that’s where things get interesting!

Brooks Nader and ex husband Billy Haire attends the City Harvest Presents The 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Unlikely

First, Brooks was linked to Tom Brady following his divorce from Giselle. She fit the profile: Tom has a thing for models, having also been linked to Irina Shayk on and off since his marriage ended.

Shortly after Brooks’ own divorce, gossip site Deuxmoi (via Barstool Sports) reported Tom had been spotted in public with the model multiple times.

The exclusive sources that spoke to Deuxmoi said that the two spent time together in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July white party. We could confirm they both attended, but to say they were there together? Eh…

With no photos to prove it, we think this one might just be wishful thinking – especially given some of the other reports!

Brooks Nader Dating Her ‘DWTS’ Partner Gleb Savchenko?!

Brooks and her Dancing with the Stars pro partner Gleb Savchenko first sparked romance rumors by, what else, posting a photo on social media .

The supermodel shared a photo of herself sitting on Gleb’s lap on Instagram. Both the model and the 41-year-old professional dancer rested their hands on each other’s thighs for the snap.

Right away, everyone was sure this was a message to fans to expect a budding romance from these two. However, a few days before the premiere episode, Gleb jumped online to clear up a few things.

The professional dancer exclusively told Page Six that although his new partner is “great” and that they have “amazing” chemistry in the ballroom, there is no romantic between them.

In fact, given that Gleb is single for the first time in three years after breaking up with his former girlfriend Elena Belle back in March, he told the outlet he’s not focused on dating anyone right now and “wants to be single for the time being.”

But then, right after the first elimination episode, PEOPLE reported some wild PDA between the two. They apparently “couldn’t keep their hands off each other”, and were even actually caught sneaking kisses while practicing.

So, where does that leave Brooks really? Well, if you believe we you can actually see, in the arms of a Prince, as it turns out.

Brooks Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. ((Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images))

Meet Prince Constantine Alexios

Around the time rumors were circulating that the model was hooking up with Tom, Brooks attended the wedding of fellow model Olivia Culpo.

And she wasn’t alone.

Brooks arrived on the arm of Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark at Olivia and Christian McCaffrey’s wedding in Rhode Island in July.

Photos that circulated from the nuptials showed the royal with his arm wrapped around Brooks waist, as well as the pair arriving hand and hand together.

And this was all after paparazzi caught them before the wedding making out on a balcony!

To be fair, there haven’t been any photos of the pair together since, on social media or otherwise, but after hard launching at one of the most anticipated weddings of the year, we couldn’t be surprised that the pair felt like some privacy.

So, the best guess right now is that Brooks is still dating Prince Constantine. Wonder if he’ll show up at Dancing With The Stars?!