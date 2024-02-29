There’s more to the Cyrus family feud than fans realized.

In 2022, fans could tell how much Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ divorce was impacting their adult children.

Tish has since remarried, wedding Legend of Tomorrow actor Dominic Purcell in 2023.

A jaw-dropping new report says that this relationship is tearing apart the family … because daughter Noah Cyrus believes that her mom “stole” the actor from her!

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Cyrus family feud has more layers than anyone realized

Fans have recently been picking up on Grammy Awards clues that Miley Cyrus isn’t getting along with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, these days.

A jarring new report by Us Weekly claims that Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, is in a family feud with her youngest daughter, 24-year-old Noah Cyrus.

Why? Because Tish married Dominic Purcell in August of 2023. And Noah reportedly believes that it should have been her, not her mom.

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

To backtrack, on February 7, Tish was a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

The 56-year-old shared how she had crushed on Dominic Purcell for years, since his Prison Break days, even joking that he was her “hall pass” during her erstwhile marriage to Billy Ray.

Apparently, Dominic sent her a friendly greeting back in 2016. At the time, she missed the amicable DM … but decided to shoot her shot in 2022 after filing to end her 28-year marriage.

Dominic Purcell attends the ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Press Line during Comic-Con International 2018 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2018. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

But Tish Cyrus was fishing in someone else’s pond

According to Us Weekly‘s inside source, “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.”

The insider went on to dish that Tish “was aware” that her daughter was seeing him.

Even so, Tish and Dominic went out on their first lunch date. Tish gushed that the two made out “for three hours” and quickly escalated to “I love you” within a day after that.

Noah Cyrus attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Back in August of 2023, Tish and Dominic married at Miley Cyrus’ Malibu mansion.

Noah wasn’t there. That’s no secret, and she made it clear to the world that anything and everything was more important to her.

Noah and her brother, Braison, went shopping at a local Walmart in California on the wedding day. Noah posted a pic of the outing. (Notably, Braison had flown out to see her)

Noah Cyrus and Tish Cyrus perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

At first, fans misunderstood the Cyrus family feud

At first, Noah’s absence from her mom’s wedding looked like any number of young adults with divorced parents who are very suddenly remarrying.

After all, Noah didn’t just avoid the nuptials — she wore a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt (yes, that’s a real thing that exists) while out shopping.

But this jarring new report says that Tish didn’t invite her … and that Miley hired a security detail whose job included keeping Noah (who lives just blocks away from her older sister) from crashing the wedding.

Noah Cyrus performs onstage for GLSEN’s special evening of music, entertainment and storytelling on October 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for GLSEN)

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the inside source dished.

The insider then summarized: “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.” One would think so!

However, we want to emphasize that no members of the Cyrus family — including Dominic Purcell — have confirmed any of this. Yet.