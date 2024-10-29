Dancing with the Stars Stunner: Jenn Tran is Totally Smashing Sasha Farber!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

She failed to find love the first time around on reality television.

But the second time appears to be the charm for Jenn Tran.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber clearly get along very, very well. (ABC)

The very recent Bachelorette lead is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 33 … and she’s been burning up more than just the dance floor with partner Sasha Farber.

So some observers believe, at least.

Tran has been sharing a number of videos of her and Sasha practicing their routines on TikTok, which isn’t all that unusual for participants on this program.

But it’s a different video that has caught the attention of many fans, followers and viewers.

Jenn Tran during her time on ABC’s The Bachelorette. (ABC)

One night last week, you see, Sasha shared a

The very next morning Tran was wearing the same clothes in a social media post she shared online, with folks connecting what appeared to be some obvious dots here.

She clearly spent the night with Farber, right?

And the two may have had sexual intercourse.

Jenn Tran on the finale of her Bachelorette season. (ABC)

“There’s for sure something really genuine and special brewing between Jenn and Sasha,” a source previously told The Sun.

“They have become the new [Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko] on the DWTS set in the sense that they’re the new showmance, the new ‘it couple’ everyone is looking at.”

Tran, of course, proposed to Devin Strader on The Bachelorette finale in September.

The two seemed to be soulmates and naive fans thought they would spend the rest of their lives together.

Here is a photo of Jenn Tran and Devin Strader after their Bachelorette season aired. (ABC)

On the After the Final Rose ceremony, though, Tran explained that things became “different,” adding of Devin:

“It kind of felt like he was pulling away, all the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and have this future planned out.”

She continued on air:

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way and felt like something had been off. He regretted getting engaged and I didn’t know.”

Jenn Tran has harsh words here for Devin Strader. (ABC)

For his part, Strader has basically confirmed Tran’s telling of how things transpired.

On September 10, Strader released a 13-minute video on Instagram during which he acknowledged that “there are plenty of people upset with me right now.”

“I really, really am sorry for the way things played out. My intentions were to never hurt you, and I’m sorry for that hurt that I’ve caused,” Strader said at the time.

“I realized I made a mistake and I am sorry. Reflecting back, I didn’t realize that I did make a poor decision and I shouldn’t be playing with people’s feelings especially when it’s regarding their emotions.”