Brad Pitt’s Youngest Son Knox Looks Exactly Like Him Now That He’s All Grown Up

Like father, like son.

It’s been many years since anyone has seen Brad Pitt with his children following his split from Angelina Jolie.

However, fans can see a lot of Brad in his children, especially in their good looks.

Knox, Brad and Angelina’s youngest son, twin to sister Vivienne, has stayed relatively add of the spotlight as a young man. But, just like his other siblings, he’s started to break out of his shell and recently added a Hollywood event on the arm of his mother.

And the resemblance between him and his father is uncanny!

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Knox Jolie-Pitt Joins Angelina On The Red Carpet

Now 16-years-old, Knox joined his mother at the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards on Sunday, November 17.

It’s been a long time since he’s walked a red carpet with his family and the world was immediately taken by how much he looks like his father.

Even still, his mother, who will be a staple in the upcoming awards season for her role in the movie Maria, looked on after her son fondly as they posed for the cameras.

The pair linked arms, a feat only accomplished with Angelina in heels, as her son has grown quite a bit taller since the last time the world laid eyes on him.

While he dressed simply in a classic tux, Angelina dressed like the Oscar she has her eye on in 2025.

She looked lovely in a gold strapless dress, which she accessorized with a chunky silver choker necklace and huge drop earrings.

And there were smiles all around, which is nice to see.

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Knox, His Father, & Their Relationship

The last time Knox attended a red carpet with his mother, he was flanked by his twin Vivienne, as well as his other siblings Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh.

The brood went together to support their mom at the London premiere of Jolie’s Marvel film Eternals.

In the past two years, all of Knox’s siblings, including older brother Pax, have denounced their father, going so far as to drop Brad’s surname from their own.

Being so low-key, it remains unclear whether Knox has also changed his name to drop the “Pitt,” but it seems unlikely that he hasn’t followed suit of his siblings. The kids are all quite close and as it happens, it sounds like none of them has had much of a relationship with Brad in many years.

“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids,” a source told People Magazine earlier this year about Brad. As for those, like Knox, who are under 18. “His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule.”

Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of “Allied” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 21, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

What’s in a Name?

While Knox’s brothers, Pax and Maddox, have been vocal about their distance from Brad over the years, being younger, his sisters have only just started the process.

First, Zahara made the leap, attending college under the name “Jolie” instead of “Jolie-Pitt”. Then, Vivienne debuted her name change in the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, which she helped her mother produce.

But it was Shiloh’s legal request to change her name that made headlines. As the pair’s first biological child, there has always been an increased level of interest in her life, from her dancing to her career plans.

In August 2024, Shiloh was granted a name change, after complying with California’s name-change process, which required her to publish an announcement in the Los Angeles Times announcing that she had filed to change her name to simply “Shiloh Jolie.”

As for Brad’s reaction?

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” said a source speaking with People.

“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them.”