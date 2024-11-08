Jenelle Evans on OnlyFans: Wait, HOW Much Has She Made?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you are likely very much aware by now, Jenelle Evans is going through a divorce.

She has finally made the sound decision to leave husband David Eason, a pretty well-known racist, homophobe and generally violent individual.

It may be one of the only intelligent moves Evans has ever made.

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

Now, in the wake of this plan to legally split from her spouse, The Sun has obtained various financial documents that give us an idea of just how much Evans is worth.

And the amount may blow your mind.

Over two weeks, from July 17 to July 29 of this year, the 32-year earned a total of $16,222 in Only Fans payments alone.

Put it all together from this summer and Evans took in a shocking $44,486.36 in the span of just two months — via OnlyFans on its own.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son on Teen Mom. (MTV)

In her divorce filing, the Teen Mom 2 alum has asked for primary physical custody if her and Eason’s only daughter, Ensley, 8.

Evans has mostly made news of late, however, for the challenges facing her teenage son, Jace.

The troubled young man has run away from home on numerous occasions… most recently in late October.

This incident followed an alleged argument between Jace and Jenelle that even resulted in a 911 call.

In a recording of this call, Jenelle told an operator she thinks her son smokes weed, and that he “drinks behind my back,” adding that her teenager’s alleged drug use played a part in causing their fracas the day before… in addition to Jenelle confiscating his pocket knife.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

Evans and Eason, meanwhile, have had quite a contentious marriage.

Back in 2019, Jenelle told authorities that her husband beat her and broke her collarbone, only to later recant this statement.

A short time later, Eason admitted to murdering the family dog, which resulted in Child Protective Services conducting an investigation and taking away Jenelle’s kids for about a month.

In May, Evans took out a restraining order against Eason.

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture. (MTV)

In March 2024, Evans finally called it quits.

“Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff,” she wrote in her legal documents back then.

Elsewhere in this filing, Evans referenced the felony charge hanging over her estranged spouse, which was the result of an alleged assault of her son, Jace.

“On or about September 28 of 2023, a report was made to medical professionals by plaintiff’s oldest minor child,” Jenelle writes, adding that the sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and David was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation.”

Furthermore, Evans alleges that Eason often acts in an “erratic” manner because he drinks so heavily, writing:

Defendant has committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial.

These two just really need to stay as far away as possible from each other.