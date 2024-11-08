Travis Kelce is Missing Taylor Swift’s Final Shows (In More Ways Than One)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite what he might wish, Travis Kelce is missing Taylor Swift’s final shows on her Eras Tour.

And, at the same time, she’s been missing some of his games.

Even though he can’t make every concert, Travis admires the energy that Taylor’s fans are projecting.

That’s good — because the Eras Tour is winding to a close.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce is missing out on Taylor Swift’s final shows

During the Wednesday, November 6 episode of his and his brother’s New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce spoke up about making time for the Eras Tour.

He shared that he’d gone to see his superstar girlfriend’s Era’s Tour “one more time” before it comes to a close.

“I’ll tell you what, man, the American crowds, they did not disappoint,” Travis praised to his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around,” Travis then explained.

“Knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with,” he continued.

Travis Kelce then described Taylor Swift’s final shows and the audience energy level: I’ll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking.”

Travis Kelce kept a low profile while attending Taylor Swift’s final shows

On Saturday, November 2, fans spotted Travis in the VIP tent. Taylor was performing in Indianapolis.

In the past, Travis has joined Taylor on stage during the Eras Tour.

This time, however, acknowledgments that he was there took the form of subtle hints and nothing more.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the bench as they play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

These days, Travis and Taylor have to work to make time to see each other. Why? Because they’re both working.

Football “season” somehow eats up a tremendous portion of the year. Travis was back to “preseason” training in the summer, we’re now well into autumn, and the “postseason” games take place in the winter, lasting weeks into 2025.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s Eras Tour has had hiatuses here and there, but it’s back in full swing. And, as Travis acknowledged, fans are going nuts because the concert tour is coming to an end.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When does the ‘Eras Tour’ come to an end?

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March of 2023. Yes, really. It’s been over a year and a half.

The Eras Tour ends on December 8, 2024. It has been an astounding run, one that has overjoyed millions of her fans throughout the world and also made Taylor Swift a billionaire.

Travis Kelce won’t be able to make every show. Just like Taylor won’t be able to make every game of his. But that won’t stop them from seeing plenty of each other.