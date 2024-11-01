Jenelle Evans' BF Claims They've Been Together 2 Years: Did She Cheat on David?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans moved halfway across the country to escape her problems, but it seems that they followed her all the way to Sin City.

Yes, as we previously reported, Jenelle recently moved to Las Vegas with her three kids.

But just a few months later, two of those kids are no longer living with her.

Jenelle’s Struggles In Vegas

First, her son Kaiser was sent to live with his grandmother in Tennessee.

Shortly thereafter, Jenelle once again lost custody of her teenage son Jace after he ran away from home.

In August, Jenelle’s fortunes took another turn for the worse when boyfriend August Keen accused her of domestic violence.

August later retracted his claim (even though Jenelle never denied hitting him) and the couple probably began to believe that they’d put the whole mess behind them.

Now, however, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup has obtained bodycam footage that raises numerous questions about Jenell and August’s relationship.

August Addresses Jenelle’s Addiction Issues

“So, my girlfriend’s drunk and I’m trying to go home, but I want to grab my stuff,” Keen tells police in the footage.

“Then she started getting into the threatening sh-t. So, I called the cops. I just want to protect myself. I just want to grab my sh-t and go to my house.

“She did [hit me]. But there’s nothing wrong with me, and she does have kids,” he continues.

From there, August claims that he and Jenelle “have a great relationship”— but he concedes that she “used to be an alcoholic.”

“She used to go to alcohol classes. She had a few drinks…” he tells the cop.

August Says He and Jenelle Have Been Together For Years

“We’re in a serious relationship. We raise these kids,” August explained to the police. (At that time, all three of Jenelle’s kids were still living with her.)

From there, he claimed that he and Jenelle had been together “about two-and-a-half years.”

“We raise these kids together,” he then reiterated.

A Surprising Claim

Teen Mom fans were quite taken aback by August’s claim that he and Jenelle have been together for several years.

After all, it was just earlier this year that Jenelle finally left David Eason after years of abuse allegations.

Is August suggesting that Jenelle cheated on David for years? Or was he just making things up in an effort to convince the cops that the situation was more stable than it seemed?

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.