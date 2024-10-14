Jenelle Evans Doesn’t Deny Beating the Crap Out of Her Boyfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans swears she isn’t violent.

At least not any time in the recent past at least.

The often-beleaguered reality star gave a statement late last week to Celebuzz in which she sought to downplay an apparent incident over the summer between herself and boyfriend August Keen.

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture. (MTV)

In case you missed it, Keen called 911 in August and told the operator — according to our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup — that Evans had “been hitting” him “all night,” and that she was drunk after consuming a eight to 12 drinks over the past several hours.

Keen added that, in general, his girlfriend has been smoking “a lot of weed and drinking a lot.”

Evans can be heard screaming in the background of this call, which reportedly took place after she and Keen returned from a pool party.

(Jenelle, remember, moved to Las Vegas from North Carolina earlier this year.)

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

“I’m trying to walk away but she keeps following me,” Keen says on this 911 call. “I just want to get outta the house safe.”

Police eventually arrived at August’s residence, but he chose NOT to press any charges.

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Keen tried to walk back his allegations.

“No I was not hit. I have zero tolerance for violence and would not stick around any DV situations,” he told followers.

“My intentions were to never get any of us in trouble,” he wrote. “On the contrary. I highly respect and love [Jenelle] very much.”

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Evans, who left her own abusive relationship in March, told the following to Celebuzz over the weekend:

“Me and August have been best friends for so many years. We have argued less then 5 times within 7-8 years. Our bond is so much stronger then one bad night.”

We can’t help but note the lack of any sort of denial here when it comes to Keen’s original accusations.

“That night is far behind us and we’re just focused on future possibilities,” Evans simply added in this new message.

Jenelle Evans attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Previously, via his social media statement, Keen said everything had been blown out of proportion:

“We had a good time at a friend’s event, end of night we jumped in an uber, had a disagreement on the way to her house. I wanted to be escorted out with some of my stuff, I don’t like alcohol, because in heated moments, things can escalate.”

Keen said he was just referring to “anxiety” medication when he references pills on the call and concluded:

“And FYI no children were around at any point. I think if the police saw anything fishy, they would have done there job.”