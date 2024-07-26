Jenelle Evans Announces Move to Las Vegas, Says She Lives In Fear of David Eason

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has left North Carolina for a new life in Las Vegas.

The troubled reality star announced her plans to move to Sin City during this week’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Not surprisingly, the decision to relocate had much to do with Jenelle’s messy divorce from David Eason.

Jenelle Evans Reveals Intention to Move to Las Vegas

When Jenelle was fired from the Teen Mom franchise in 2019, it was largely due to David’s violent behavior.

Now that he’s out of the picture, she’s been permitted to return to the show that made her famous.

The Vegas bombshell came during a confessional in which Jenelle spoke candidly about her efforts to protect herself and her kids from her unstable ex.

“I think Vegas is definitely gonna be a space — life my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids. There’s just so much to look forward to for this move to Vegas,” Jenelle said.

“So much has happened in North Carolina, it’s just traumatized all of us in different ways,” she added.

But despite her eagerness to set up her new life in Nevada, Jenelle was forced to return to North Carolina for a court date with David.

“I really don’t want to be here. But this week, I have a court case for a pending restraining order, so we’ll see how that goes,” she explained in a voice-over.

“I don’t feel safe when I’m in North Carolina, because I don’t know if or where I can run into David.”

“David’s just capable of intimidating me. I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at, and I don’t know if it’s him,” she continued.

Jenelle’s Fight For Freedom

Over the course of her marriage, Jenelle took a lot of flak for defending David’s abusive behavior toward children and animals.

Now, however, it appears that her actions were at least partially motivated by fear.

“My nerves are shot. I keep having panic attacks,” Jenelle told the camera.

“I keep thinking how I have to go on stand. It’s just all very scary. And I’m like, shaking. But I gotta do it.

“I’m really sick of feeling this way. And even though he’s not here, it’s like I’m still walking on eggshells, which sucks.”

Following the hearing, Jenelle revealed to castmate Briana DeJesus that she was granted a six-month restraining order against David.

“All these fears in my head are just poof, gone now,” said a triumphant Evans.

Jenelle was recently spotted partying on the Las Vegas strip, so we guess the move went well.

She’s taken some criticism for leaving her kids at home to go out clubbing. But hey — it wouldn’t be Jenelle if she weren’t stirring up controversy!