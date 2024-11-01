Kailyn Lowry Announces New Podcast... With an Old Friend!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For Kailyn Lowry, it’s out with the old and in with the…

… well, also old.

Earlier this week, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member announced that she and Vee Torres were ending their Baby Mamas No Drama podcast after about four years as an online tandem.

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“We are so grateful for all of your support over the years! We laughed, we cried, we loved. Thank you for all the memories!” wrote Torres on social media by way of her own confirmation.

We can’t say for certain just what ended this partnership.

But Lowry can now say what she’s moving on to next … as soon as this upcoming Tuesday:

A brand new podcast!

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

On November 5 (which is Election Day, remember to vote, everyone!) Lowry will debut “Karma & Chaos,” a show that will reunite Kailyn with former close pal Becky Hayter.

As MTV viewers might recall, there were actually rumors at one point that Lowry was dating Hayter.

That may or may not have ever been true, but Hayter appeared on multiple Teen Mom 2 episodes back in the day.

For whatever reason, though, the friends hit a major riff in their relationship and then didn’t talk for about five years.

According to the official synopsis, Welcome to Karma & Chaos put out new episodes every Tuesday and “will be diving into life in our 30’s, friendships, raising families and so much more!”

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Says Becky in the podcast’s trailer:

“We’re keeping it real, raw and maybe a little bit too chaotic.

“Maybe a lot of bit chaotic,” adds Lowry. “So sit back, get comfortable — or drive to work, it doesn’t matter. You’re gonna laugh with us, you’re gonna cry with us, we’re gonna figure all this sh-t out together.”

Those who turn to Lowry to get their sh-t together, of course, may need to take a long look in the mirror.

The mother of seven recently said she may have more kids someday.

In Philadelphia last month, meanwhile, Becky jumped in to guest host a podcast with Lowry.

“Who would have thought it’s been five years since we last spoke?” Hayter wrote on Instagram following the event.

“Damn, it feels so good to be back. I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me back with open arms– I had the time of my life last night co hosting on @kaillowry podcast tour.

“Kail, I’m so grateful for the personal growth we’ve both experienced that allowed us to reconnect. I can’t wait for all the fun that’s still to come. I appreciate you so much!”