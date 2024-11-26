Sister Wives Shocker: Did Meri Brown Abuse Kody?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a word?

YIKES.

Late last week, Mykelti Brown — the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown — strongly hinted (for the second time!) at something troubling from her family’s past.

She basically said that Meri Brown was abusive toward Kody during their marriage.

Meri Brown hugs Kody in tearful goodbye on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“There was a YouTuber who made a video wondering if Meri was abusive, either mentally or physically or both, to your dad, and that’s why he treated her the way he did,” the 28-year old said in a Q&A video on November 22.

This question seemed especially relevant over the weekend because the latest Sister Wives episode featured Kody dropped Meri off at her new home in Utah.

“I’m not saying anything,” Christine’s second oldest child said after faking a stunned reaction… prior to saying a whole lot:

“Anything I say in response to that, I could probably get in trouble with… But I think that if you’re thinking it, and other people are thinking it too, you guys are probably not far off. And that’s all I’m gonna say there.

‘Cause I know there’s a million and a half YouTubers that watch this and I just don’t want to deal with being called and getting in trouble. So that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Mykelti Brown addresses the camera in this Sister Wives confessional. (Image Credit: TLC)

That seems to be enough, though, doesn’t it?

Especially when you flash back to January 2023 and the time Mykelti made a similar allegation against Meri.

“I’m speaking on my own personal experiences and opinion on Meri Brown. I don’t want to discount my siblings’ experiences with her,” Mykelti said in Patreon footage back then, adding:

“I don’t remember Meri ever being physically abusive to me. She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger.”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Very early last year, Paedon Brown said the following about Meri:

“Meri was not nice… Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically.”

The son of Christine and Kody, Paedon offered few specifics, but did add in frightening fashion: “It move[d] so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing.”

Again: YIKES, huh?

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Gwendlyn Brown, meanwhile, yet another child of Christine and Kody, echoed her brother’s claims around this same time.

“[Meri] was scary as a kid, but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once,” Gwendlyn said, elaborating many months ago:

“Meri had moments where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti and that was only once.

“I believe that everyone deserves a second chance… I don’t know anything about saving anyone’s life, honestly. She was met with more dislike than anything.”

Meri Brown is looking here into the camera and admitting her relationship is over. (TLC)

As far as we know, Meri has never responded to these accusations.

For her part, Mykelti previously said that Meri would “not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband’s or my kids’ lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up.”

Meri and Kody split for good nearly two years ago.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the twosome said in a joint statement in January 2023.