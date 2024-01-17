Have Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods finally split for good? 90 Day fans are connecting the dots.

Despite Liz and Big Ed’s terrible sex life and a litany of other major problems, the two married late last summer.

For the first time in a long time, 90 Day fans see hope on the horizon.

Hope for a breakup, that is.

The infamous Big Ed Brown appears alongside his on-again, off-again (a dozen times over) love, Liz Woods in this promotional image for 90 Day: The Last Resort. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Liz and Big Ed have had many breakups, but this might be their first since marrying

In late August, 2023, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods married in Bentonville, Arkansas.

As we reported at the time, they have not chosen to share this directly with 90 Day Fiance fans. We all learned about the nuptials when their wedding invite leaked.

Notably, 90 Day: The Last Resort was actively airing its first season when they wed. That season filmed in January of that year.

Speaking as gently as she could, Liz Woods explained why what remained of her sex life with then-fiance Big Ed Brown had become so dismal that she’d rather take care of things herself. (Image Credit: TLC)

That’s right. Even after all of the obnoxious things that Ed has said and done to Liz (not to mention other women), she agreed to be his wife.

But while the wedding was in Arkansas, and their 90 Day: The Last Resort dialogue indicated that they planned to live in Arkansas, Liz, at least, seems to be in San Diego.

Maybe she’s just visiting. And perhaps Big Ed is there with her. But there’s more to the breakup suspicions than geotags on Liz’s Instagram posts.

Speaking to the 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional camera, Liz Woods announces that she “would be planning Ed’s obituary” if he had betrayed her like her castmate’s husband betrayed her. (Image Credit: TLC)

Why 90 Day fans think that Big Ed and Liz have split

Last month, 90 Day Diaries teased its new season. Liz and Ed will appear when it airs.

This spinoff often showcases problems in established marriages — for example, serving as Kalani and Asuelu’s penultimate appearance on the franchise as a couple.

“A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” Liz admitted on social media alongside the announcement. “See you next year.”

That was a little cryptic, and perhaps, by design.

Wielding Michael Ilesanmi like a scepter, Big Ed Brown decided to taunt a castmate about his young child. That was too much, even for Liz Woods. (Image Credit: TLC)

Has Liz Moved on With Another Man?!

Meanwhile, Liz’s most recent posts — from the past few weeks only — have shown her in a series of photos that feature an unidentified hand that is wearing a gold watch.

This distinct, recurring “guest star” in her Instagram photos might be a friend. But some fans wonder — and hope — that it’s a new man.

Yes I’m confirming that’s Liz’s new boyfriend???? (I knew this before most ppl, when he DM’d me out the blue a week ago) but I know how to pick friendship over clicks!!! and no I’m not upset! #90dayfiance ???????? pic.twitter.com/DHf4GOE4Wf — SHABOOTY ????: #90DayFiance ???? (@SHABOOTY) January 15, 2024 Though we cannot attest to how accurate this blogger’s assessment is, a lot of fans clearly believe that Liz Woods has moved on. Just about anyone would be an upgrade after how Big Ed treated her.

On January 14, 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty announced the alleged discovery of Liz’s alleged suitor’s identity.

We cannot confirm this. Liz could confirm or deny, but has chosen (perhaps under NDA) to do neither.

The focus of Liz’s posts has been photos from social outings. It’s difficult to say whether she’s teasing fans (perhaps as buildup for her next appearance on the franchise) or has simply moved on.

Liz Woods listened to her fiancee complain about their sex life before offering her own take. (Image Credit: TLC)

How is Big Ed responding to the hints and rumors about Liz and a split?

Ed has avoided responding to any of this directly. Like Liz, he is almost certainly still under NDA.

However, he has, it seems, been mocking the “guest” appearances on Liz’s Instagram and the blog headlines that cover them.

Ed posted a “mystery girls tie Big Ed’s shoe” hashtag alongside a photo of two girls tying his shoes.

90 Day Fiance villain Big Ed Brown kisses Liz Woods, known to fans as Liz Marie, in an awkward on-screen moment. (Image Credit: TLC)

Don’t get your hopes up

We would all love to believe that Liz Woods is now with a partner who will respect and support her.

But her relationship history with Ed includes about a dozen breakups and reconciliations.

If Liz and Big Ed had a 90 Day split for good, that would be amazing news. But a lot of Liz supporters fear that, even if they’re not together now, he’ll find a way to get her back.