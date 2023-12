Gino and Jasmine fight wherever they go. Despite that, they’ve opted for a change in venue.



On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 11, their Florida getaway leads to fun, flirty moments.



But it’s also hurtling towards an ultimatum. One that could destroy Gino’s bond with his family.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda 1 (Image Credit: TLC) With only about a month and a half to go before the end of their K-1 visa journey, Gino and Jasmine are in Florida. Where millions of Americans avoid Florida weather at all costs (and some of us would delight in Michigan’s weather), Jasmine feels fully in her element. And she is also enjoying wearing skimpy clothes again. That part, at least, makes sense. Clothing is a sensory horror.

They subject us to … this 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Gino admits that Jasmine’s booty, which she surgically augmented a relatively short time before making this trip, may have been a “good investment.” What began with him getting her back with sun lotion ends with him caressing her butt and telling her that she’s a “bad girl” in one of the silliest voices that a human being can have.

Jasmine likes seeing Gino so turned on, for once 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Gino sometimes seems indifferent to her. But her butt is getting his attention in a way that she normally only sees him give to football. (Jasmine, that sounds miserable)

But they talk about the wedding venue … and the guest list 4 (Image Credit: TLC) At first, you’d have thought that Jasmine only didn’t want Gino’s family at the wedding because her own can’t be there. That barely scratches the surface. She has a beef with so many of his relatives. So, even if they hold the nuptials in Michigan (where they live), she’s fairly opposed to his family being there. That’s unusual, for a wedding.

There are specific complaints 5 (Image Credit: TLC) As we have explained many times, prenups are not bad things. Everyone on the planet has a prenup — it’s the laws governing divorce wherever you happen to live. It’s possible that Gino was proposing a bad prenup. If that’s the case, the answer is to negotiate it through a pair of attorneys. However, other gripes that Jasmine notes are legit. One of his relatives said something very xenophobic to her. And Jasmine finds he secrecy around Gino’s bachelor party to be very suspicious. What aren’t they telling her?