Elon Musk Slams Jennifer Lopez Over Relationship With Diddy: We Shouldn’t Trust Her

How low can people go on Election Day? May we present Elon Musk as exhibit A.

America is facing one of the most consequential elections in the nation’s history. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have run fierce campaigns, spurred on by the endorsements of their famous friends.

Trump has been aided and urged on by names like Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock, and most notably, Elon Musk.

In her corner, Kamala has enjoyed praise from Democrats and Republicans, the majority of former Presidents still among us, and titans of the music industry like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Jennifer Lopez.

Taking sides ultimately means you gain some enemies and after a hard divorce, the last thing J.Lo needed was someone throwing wild accusations at her.

And yet, here we are.

Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

Elon Musk Tries To Discredit Jennifer Lopez On Joe Rogan’s Podcast With Diddy Diss

On Election Eve, the Tesla/Twitter owner appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. It was his last ditch effort to garner as much support for his candidate, Trump, as he could.

Because offering millions of dollars to Pennsylvania residents to vote apparently wasn’t enough.

While talking with Joe, Elon went after many of the famous endorsers of Kamala. Among them was Lopez, who spoke out recently at one of Kamala’s rallies to the Latino community.

Elon insisted that Jennifer couldn’t be trusted because of her previous relationship with Sean “Diddy” Coombs.

“J Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she’s like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, ok. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her.”

Rogan doubled down on the attack, saying, “It’s peculiar that so many who frequented his gatherings are now outspoken supporters of Harris.”

Jennifer Lopez speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 31, 2024. (Photo by David Becker / AFP)

The Little Diddy Haunting J.Lo

For those of you perhaps too young to remember, J.Lo and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001. For a time, they were music’s royal couple.

In the last year, it has been uncovered that Diddy has spent decades throwing so-called “freak off” parties that allegedly involved sexual assault.

In fact, one of the more recent claims insists Diddy assaulted a 13-year-old girl during the time Jennifer was with Diddy.

J.Lo has not weighed in or remarked on the accusations against Diddy, but it’s important to note two things:

First, these are accusations against DIDDY, not J.Lo. She in no way has to pay or be held accountable for the sins of an old boyfriend

And secondly, and more importantly, if we’re throwing former friend of Diddy in with his lot, you can go ahead and add Trump in right along with J.Lo then.

Jennifer Lopez waves as she introduces Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at a “When We Vote We Win” campaign rally at Craig Ranch Amphitheater on October 31, 2024 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Trump Was A BIG Diddy Fan

To be honest, it is pretty rich that these two men, who are supporting a man for president who has been convicted of sexual abuse btw, are throwing J.Lo under the bus for her Diddy connection.

Because if being in Diddy’s inner circle is a crime, you can go right ahead and add it to the laundry list of Trump’s transgressions.

Travel back to an episode of The Apprentice from 2012. Aubrey O’Day, one of the members of Danity Kane, a girl group formed by Diddy, was a contestant on the reality series.

Aubrey has been vocal for years about her mistrust of Diddy and has spoken out against him time and time again.

In the episode, Trump asks Aubrey about Diddy, asking if she likes him. She hesitates and gives a non-committal smile. That’s when the former Prez came to his defense.

“I love Diddy,” Donald announced in the episode. “I think he’s a good guy. I’m gonna stick up for him.”

Guess Elon and Joe never saw that clip as it circulated like crazy earlier this year when Diddy was arrested.