Alex Fine has an important message to send.

The husband of Cassie Ventura for the last four years, Fine bore witness this week to the same disturbing video that is making stomachs turn all around the Internet.

We refer, of course, to surveillance footage from 2016 of Diddy assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a hotel.

Cassie attends the Laquan Smith fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Released by CNN on May 17, this video appears to corroborate allegations Cassie made in a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend last year… in which she said Diddy grabbed her, tossed her to the ground and kicked her numerous times.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Douglas H. Wigdor, an attorney for Cassie, said in response to the video, adding this week:

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.

Cassie — who dated Diddy on-and-off from 2007 and 2018 — sued the Bad Boy Records founder in November 2023, alleging that he subjected her to years of physical violence and sexual abuse.

Diddy and Cassie attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Now, meanwhile, Fine has penned a letter on Instagram that opens as follows:

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men.

“As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family.

“Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women.”

He continued:

“To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you.

“To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish.

“To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you’re not protected, and you don’t feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved.”

Amen, right?!?

Cassie Ventura attends the VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” – Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s worth noting at this point that Diddy has been accused by multiple women of sex trafficking.

Fine, for his part, concluded his post by directly speaking to “the abusers,” writing:

“You’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

Fine and Cassie for married in August 2019 and share two daughters: Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3.

A day after filing her lawsuit last November, Cassie settled with Diddy in an undisclosed agreement, although a lawyer for the music mogul said that the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

We now feel safe in saying that Diddy acted VERY wrongly when it comes to Cassie — and likely a number of other women as well.