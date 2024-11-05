Amy Slaton Pregnant? 1000-Lb. Sisters Star Responds!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on one of the wombs featured each week on TLC.

There’s a sentence we really wished we didn’t have to write.

But you know the Internet these days, don’t you? And the endless rumor mill that spins around and around… and then all around again?

It recently set its sights on Amy Slaton.

Amy and Tammy Slaton embrace for this TLC promotional poster. (TLC)

Amid speculation that her sibling is expecting her third child, Tammy Slaton used her TikTok platform on Monday to end all mindless and, frankly, rude chatter.

“I wish people would stop spreading rumors,” the 1000-Lb Sisters star said in her latest video. “But I’m here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant.”

Amy, as most fans know, is the mother of sons Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2; she split from their dad in early 2023 and her divorce from Michael Halterman was finalized that September.

Slaton has since moved on with a boyfriend, but that doesn’t mean the two are planning to expand Amy’s family any time soon or anything.

Amy Slaton should be so proud of all the weight she has lost. (TLC)

The unfortunate fact of Amy’s matters these days is that she was arrested in September for drug possession and child endangerment at zoo in Tennessee.

We’re not certain where her case stands, but Child Protective Services looked into the incident and there was concern at some point that Amy might lose at least temporary custody of her kids.

We somehow doubt she’s planning to have another one in the near future.

From all Slaton has said about motherhood, and the lack of help she has received from Halterman, she has been understandably overwhelmed for awhile now with two little ones at home.

Amy Slaton looks on here in this 1000-Lb Sisters scene. (TLC)

Elsewhere on TikTok this week, Tammy was forced clarified that her sister-in-law Brittany, who is married to Chris Combs, did NOT unexpectedly die.

Simply put, “Brittany did not pass away,” Tammy said in her video of someone who has appeared often on 1000-Lb Sisters ever since the show premiered in 2020.

“I’m so thankful to hear this. Thank you for letting me know I was heartbroken. Glad Brittany is OK,” one user replied yesterday after Tammy posted.

Once again… the Internet these days, huh?

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton on Season 5 of their reality program. (TLC)

Amy has not publicly spoken about the aforementioned incident at the zoo, but she recently shared new images of her sons in their Halloween-themed pajamas.

We assume this means they are back living under her roof again.

Slaton was arrested in September “illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”

A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was also in the vehicle and presumed to be Slaton’s lover, was arrested on the same charges.

Both he and Slaton reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.