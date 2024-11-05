Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Father Of Baby & Confirms Pregnancy Timeline

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Who is the father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s baby has been the lingering question for months. Now, we finally have an answer.

Everyone has been obsessed with her pregnancy timeline since July 9, when Ms. Rose Blanchard revealed her pregnancy to the world.

Her mother took most of her life from her and the state took much of the rest, but she’s making up for lost time.

But fans Had some questions about her pregnancy timeline. Is her current boyfriend the father? What about Ms. Rose Blanchard’s ex husband?

Finally, 4 months later, we have some answers.

On July 9, Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to YouTube to announce her pregnancy. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Who’s the Father?

Perhaps it was no coincidence that Gypsy confirmed that Ken Urker was the father of her baby on Election Day.

Too much of a stretch? We’ll carry on.

As she’s pregnant with her first baby, Gypsy revealed she took a non-invasive prenatal paternity test which confirmed that her boyfriend is the father of her baby – and not her ex Ryan Anderson.

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest,” Blanchard wrote in a Tuesday, Nov. 5 Instagram post.

“Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”

Of course, Gypsy has been adamant that Ken is the rightful father since the beginning. It’s just that, well, no one really believed her for the longest time.

The Pregnancy Reveal

Gypsy announced her pregnancy over the summer in 2024, and immediately caused an uproar amongst fans and critics.

Ms. Rose Blanchard (it is not her fault that her first name is a slur, and it’s tragic that her name is far from the worst thing that her mother did to her) only gained her freedom from prison in December of 2023.

At the time, she was already married to Ryan Anderson, from whom she is now estranged. Reportedly, living together as a couple did not work out as they had hoped, and some alleged hoarding reminded Blanchard of her deceased mother.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XIv1yUduMA

Following Ms. Rose Blanchard’s pregnancy announcements, the denizens of TikTok flooded the algorithmic nightmare app with implications that the timeline doesn’t add up.

User Shawty Chu shared a TikTok clip of Blanchard’s boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Amidst jokes that the couple should ask Maury Povich for a paternity test, he noted that Povich has retired. And, more importantly, that there would be no surprises in the test and thus a “boring” episode.

Ms. Rose Blanchard says the pregnancy timeline is no mystery

During the TikTok clip, you can hear her in the background as she points out that fans don’t have anything to go on.

“Hey, if you see any more of that, just advise them to go watch a YouTube video on how to calculate weeks of pregnancy. Informational!” Ms. Rose Blanchard suggested. “Go get educated.”

In case that was not enough, she provided a comment that she hoped would clear the air.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Here is Ms. Blanchard’s timeline from her own comment, starting with her breakup with estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

“Left Ryan March 23, had a period April 17, made love with Ken and only him April 27, 28, 29, 30,” she listed. Good for her!.

Blanchard’s comment continued: “Conceived on May 4 and positive test on May 24. KEN IS THE FATHER.”

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears very shortly after her release from prison. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Pregnancy Timeline: Who’s the Father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Kid?

When Ms. Rose Blanchard announced her pregnancy on July 9, she shared that she was about 11 weeks along.

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she announced, admitting that it was unplanned and unexpected.

Given Blanchard’s background as an abused child who was overmedicated and poisoned, there may even have been questions about her ability to bear children. (Though she did have a bit of a pregnancy scare during her marriage to Ryan)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

That timeline checks out. A January due date translates to a conception date in April.

And though there are instances of people never missing a period while pregnant, those are rare exceptions. (The human body is very weird, folks)

Congratulations to Ms. Rose Blanchard! We hope that her future child gets the kind of life that she deserved, but was tragically denied.