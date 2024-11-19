Niall Horan Spotted with Fans After Loss of Liam Payne: Is He Okay?

Niall Horan has reappeared in public. He’s been going through a lot.

Following Liam Payne’s tragic death in October, those who knew him best processed and mourned in their own ways.

Few people had more complex relationships with the late singer than fellow One Direction alums. Including Niall Horan, with whom Liam had planned to mend fences.

Now, fans are spotting Niall as he resurfaces a month after Liam’s passing.

Niall Horan attends TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for TikTok)

Fans are spotting Niall Horan out in the wild

Of One Direction, Niall was the Irish darling. There are pubs with framed photos of him in Ireland. He was, during One Direction’s heyday, a source of national pride.

He also had a complex relationship with bandmate Liam Payne. One Direction went on indefinite hiatus nearly a decade before Liam’s death, and Liam reportedly had conflicts with some of the others.

However, he had flown to Argentina to watch Niall perform. His declared intention was to patch things up. That gives Niall even more to unpack emotionally than many others.

Denizens of Reddit shared a photo of Niall Horan posing with fans. It was a screenshot from elsewhere on social media.

The original video noted that Niall allegedly “looks so off” with fans hoping that “he’s okay.”

Meanwhile, the Reddit post alleged that this was Niall’s first time appearing in public since Liam Payne’s unexpected death in Argentina.

Recording artists Niall Horan and Liam Payne of One Direction pose in the press room during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

What has Niall Horan said about Liam Payne?

On October 18, Niall took to his Instagram to expressed that “It just doesn’t feel real.” This was mere days after Liam Payne’s tragic death.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently,” he expressed.

Niall lamented: “I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.”

Singer Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious,” Niall characterized.

“He was the brightest in every room,” he praised, “and always made everyone feel happy and secure.”

Whatever friction the two had apparently had in recent years, it’s clear that their bond outweighed it in the end.

Niall Horan attends KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Was this actually his first reemergence?

Though redditors seemed to believe that this was the first sighting of Niall Horan after Liam Payne’s passing, Page Six reported that people spotted him back in October.

At the time, he was walking his dog, not meeting up with fans. Niall has been sensitive about fan photos in the past, and with good reason.

Everyone grieves in their own way. Like the Reddit users and others on social media, we hope that Niall is well. A sudden loss can infect every part of your life.