Diddy, Other Celebrities Accused of Raping 13-Year Old Girl

Legal trouble continues to mound for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Sunday, lawyer Tony Buzbee filed a lawsuit in federal court that accused Diddy — along with two major celebrities — of sexually assaulting a 13-year old girl.

This legal document claims the unnamed victim was “looking for a place to rest” and “entered what she believed to be an empty bedroom so she could lie down for a moment” at a post-MTV VMAs party on September 7, 2000.

She says she was feeling “woozy and lightheaded” after just one drink at the gathering.

“Soon after, Combs, along with a male and female celebrity, entered the room,” the 19-page action continues.

“Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!’”

Diddy was arrested last month on sickening charges of sex Trafficking and racketeering.

In the indictment, we learned about gruesome details of alleged freak-off parties that included sex workers, drugs, threats of violence and other ways in which Diddy reportedly abused and assaulted a cadre of women.

The artist was also known to host a wide range of VERY famous individuals at many of his parties — and two of those stars have been included in this latest lawsuit.

“Combs then threw Plaintiff toward another male celebrity, Celebrity A, who removed Plaintiff’s clothes as she grew more and more disoriented,” the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiff was held down by Celebrity A who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched. After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.

“Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped.”

No celebrities have really addressed the accusations against Diddy in public.

We’ve heard that Justin Bieber is disgusted by them, however, while Ashton Kutcher may move out of the country to avoid the scrutiny that comes along with them.

It’s worth reiterating here: Pretty much every star you can think of has attended some party thrown by Diddy over the years.

“After the assault, Plaintiff fell into a deep depression which continues to affect every facet of her life,” states the suit from Buzbee, who filed similar actions on October 14 for four men and two women.

Last week, Diddy’s represenatives called Buzbee and his initial six lawsuits to be nothing more than a “clear attempt to garner publicity.”

We must admit, though, it’s rather hard to give Diddy the benefit of any doubt right now.

After being twice denied pre-trial release on $50 million in the month, Combs sits in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn facing life behind bars if found guilty.

His trial is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025.