Meghan Markle Slammed By Tina Brown: ‘She Has the Worst Judgment In the World’

Meghan Markle is on the receiving end of some very harsh words from Tina Brown.

As you may know, Brown is one of the world’s most highly regarded royal journalists. She’s penned multiple bestsellers on the subject of the Windsor clan, and she’s considered one of the foremost experts on the family.

In other words, Tina Brown talks, the royals tend to listen. And they’re probably very much enjoying her recent takedown of Meghan and Prince Harry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Tina Brown Goes Off on Meghan Markle

As we previously reported, Meghan and Harry are less popular than ever among Brits. And according to Brown, it’s all Meghan’s fault.

In a recent interview on “The Ankler” podcast, Brown alleged that Harry followed Meghan “like a child” into their current situation.

According to Brown, Meghan convinced Harry she was a “savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

“He’s pretty much in the thrall of Meghan,” Brown said (via Newsweek).

“The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. I mean, she just is. She really is a perfectionist about getting it all wrong,” she continued.

“Her problem is she doesn’t listen. The reason they all leave is she does not listen,” Brown added, referring to Meghan’s staffing issues.

US actress Meghan Markle addresses the audience during the “Afro women and power” forum, at the Municipal Theatre in Cali, Colombia, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

“She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And then all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

“He’s so naive and really unschooled in the ways of the world,” she continued. “Being Prince Harry, I doubt if he’s ever booked a table in a restaurant.”

Brown Compares Harry’s Situation to Princess Diana’s

In one of the interview’s most controversial moments, Brown described Harry as a “lamb to the slaughter.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

The wording is significant, as it’s the same phrase that Princess Diana used to describe her marriage to Charles in Andrew Morton’s 1992 biography.

“The army was great for him and he was extremely good and competent in there, that really helped turn him into a real person,” Brown said this week.

“But he’s a lamb to the slaughter — he’s the lamb to the slaughter in this situation.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The remark seems to intentionally echo the following quote from Diana:

“The night before the wedding I was very, very, deathly calm. I felt I was a lamb to the slaughter. I knew it and I couldn’t do anything about it.”

But regardless of whether or not Brown intended to draw the parallel, the effect is the same:

These are very scathing remarks about Meghan at a very vulnerable time for the Sussexes. And we’re sure the couple is not thrilled about this latest PR crisis.