Jenelle Evans: CUT from Teen Mom! Again!

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but…

… Jenelle Evans has been let go by the producers of Teen Mom.

The polarizing cable network personality appeared on a few episodes this past season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup are now reporting that she will NOT be asked back in 2025.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” one production source told this celebrity gossip website, adding on Monday:

“There had even been a concerted effort to get [Jenelle’s mother] Barbara Evans out to film, because they know that the fans really wanted to see Barb again. Barbara had almost agreed to film, and then [MTV] pulled out.”

As is so often the case, of course, there’s been a whole lot of drama surrounding Jenelle of late.

Just last week, insiders confirmed that Evans had sent son Kaiser away from live with his grandmother — not long after Evans herself relocated from North Carolina to Las Vegas.

This news came directly on the heels of Jenelle’s boyfriend having placed a call to 911 because he alleged Evans had been taking drugs and hitting him.

Evans did not exactly dispute either of these charges against her.

Interestingly, however, Evans has NOT been released from her deal with the MTV production company Viacom.

“Jenelle signed a contract, and even if [MTV] chooses not to film her anymore, she is still locked into that contract,” the insider explained to The Ashley. “That means Jenelle would not be allowed to appear on any other shows or anything like that, due to the non-compete clause in the contract she signed.”

Evans, as you likely recall, was fired by MTV back in 2019 after her estranged husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog.

As a result of this heinous action, Child Protective Services conducted an investigation and even took away the then-couple’s children for about a month.

To her credit, Evans finally left Eason a few months ago.

According to the aforementioned source, Evans made around $25,000 per episode last season… not exactly an insignificant figure.

“It’s a significant financial loss, because Jenelle wasn’t the only one making money from her segments,” The Ashley writes. “Her kids were each being paid when they appeared, too.”

As for why Evans was let go?

It may have been Jenelle’s desire for her boyfriend and manager, August Keen, to be included on next season.

“Having August be a ‘boyfriend’ really took away from the whole redemption arc they wanted to show Jenelle having,” this source says.

“They wanted to show her living life as a single mom, away from David and being with her kids. But showing August as her boyfriend and not just her manager would have kind of killed that.”