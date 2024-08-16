Meghan Markle's Staff Keep Quitting Due to Her 'Unbearable' Behavior, Insider Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to have trouble maintaining a consistent staff roster at their Archewell charitable foundation.

And new reports claim that it’s all because of Meghan’s behavior around the office.

Last week, chief of staff Josh Kettler abruptly left his job at Archewell.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage at EAN University on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

It wasn’t the first time that a staffer of Meghan’s had resigned unexpectedly.

In fact, as NewsNation points out, 18 staffers have quit on Meghan and Harry during their time together.

And one insider claims that the main cause of all this turnover is Meghan’s “condescending” attitude.

What’s Going On With Meghan Markle’s Staff?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gestures as she arrives with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, during their visit at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s Meghan. She’s unbearable. She talks down to people and is very condescending,” a source tells the outlet.

Rumors of Meghan being rude to staff date back to her wedding to Prince Harry.

Contractors who worked the event claim that they were badly mistreated. One even went so far as to vow that they would never work with Meghan again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Former Meghan Employees Speak Out

“It was incredibly exciting to be asked to present for the wedding. I had to go to Kensington Palace where I laid out several mood boards in what was then their office,” one photographer told The Daily Beast.

“Eventually, Meghan walked in, took one look at what I had prepared and said, in the meanest way possible, ‘No.’ Then she spun on her heel and walked out. I was left in tears. It was horrible.”

A florist claims to have been “monstered” by Meghan and has vowed never to take another call from the Duchess of Sussex, despite the prestige of such a commission.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

“It’s like she’s pretending she’s of the manor born. But people who really are of the manor, don’t treat people who work for them like that,” said one source.

Defenders of the Sussexes have pointed out that multiple staffers have been with the couple for several years.

They note that multiple UK employees have relocated to the US with Harry and Meghan, and that there’s been considerable turnover in Kate Middleton and Prince William’s staff, as well.

Meghan and Harry’s Travel Itinerary Creates Controversy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

The latest PR headache for Harry and Meghan comes amid the couple’s controversial trip to Colombia.

The Sussexes claimed in the past that it’s not safe for Meghan to travel to the UK.

Critics have pointed out that such security concerns did not prevent Harry and Meghan from traveling to a nation with one of the world’s highest homicide rates.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pose for a photo at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata during a visit to Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan took a similarly high-profile trip to Nigeria in May. And many feel that it’s beneath the couple to accept free travel opportunities in exchange for photo ops.

“This (trip to Colombia) is basically a free press trip. They won’t pay for anything and will be treated like royals (which they once were),” a travel industry PR expert tells NewsNation.

“Trips like these are for social media influencers and media… maybe that’s what they are now (influencers).”

“They have to be careful. They will be taking pictures with underprivileged children… it’s starting to look like poverty porn,” added another.

Meghan and Harry will always have plenty of supporters. But there’s no denying that it’s been a rocky year for the couple from a PR standpoint.