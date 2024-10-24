Little People, Big World Canceled: Yep, the Show is Over!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the future of Little People, Big World.

Unfortunately, however, it’s a rather bleak one.

In a lengthy Instagram message she posted on October 22, Amy Roloff told followers that she and her loved ones are VERY unlikely to record any new episodes of this TLC reality series.

Amy Roloff looks into the camera for this Little People, Big World confessional. (TLC)

“As of right now, there are no future plans for new episodes of Little People, Big World,” Amy wrote online.

“My family and I really needed to take a break. Being a parent means raising your kids to find their own path, and I’m here to support them as they do just that.”

The latest season of Little People, Big World aired on from February to April of this year.

It centered around a pretty contentious feud between Zach Roloff and his dad, Matt, the latter of whom angered his son by seemingly not giving him a chance to purchase the family farm.

“When it comes to my dad, that ship has all sailed,” Zach said on the latest season finale, emphasizing that he and his father scarcely talk at this point.

Matt, Amy, Zach and Tori Roloff are featured in this TLC promotional photo. (TLC)

“One of the things I’ve learned in life is to take each day one at a time, especially when things feel tough,” Amy continued this week.

“You never think you’re going to make it through, but step by step, you do. I truly believe in finding that inner strength to keep you grounded and hopeful.

“For me, that’s always been my faith. But for you, it could be anything that lifts you up and keeps you going.”

Jacob Roloff left Little People, Big World in 2016 and then accused a producer of sexual harassment.

Jeremy Roloff walked away from the show in 2018, while sister Molly Roloff has never really been any kind of regular cast member, opting instead for a private life with her husband in Washington.

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

This has left Zach as the only son or daughter of Matt and Amy to appear on air over the last couple of seasons.

“Let’s just talk about the elephant in the room. Are we coming back to Little People, Big World?” Tori Roloff said on her and Zach’s podcast this past February, promoting Zach to respond:

“We are not. We made that pretty clear the last cycle.”

For his part, Matt also hinted strongly in May that the program’s very impressive run has come to an end.

“Thank you for all of the love and support you’ve shared with me over the years. It means the world to me,” Amy concluded via her latest message.

“I’d love to know how you find hope in challenging times. Let’s share and uplift each other.”