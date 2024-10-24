Jelly Roll Reveals 100-Pound Weight Loss: ‘You Won’t Even Recognize Me’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jelly Roll just celebrated a major milestone in his weight-loss journey.

The beloved singer took a break from his current tour to inform fans that he has officially dropped 100 pounds!

Obviously, that’s a major achievement. And Jelly Roll seems just as proud of hitting his health goals as he is of his many career accomplishments.

Jelly Roll arrives for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Next year, when you all see me, you won’t recognize me,” he told fans in a moving Instagram video.

“I am going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never have.”

The news comes on the heels of Jelly Roll’s decision to quit Twitter due to the site’s issues with trolls and harassment.

His wife, Bunnie XO, spoke on the matter and revealed that her husband was frequently bullied over his weight.

Today’s video prominently features Jelly Roll’s nutrition coach, Ian Larios, who revealed some of the secrets behind the musician’s transformation.

Jelly Roll’s New Routine

Jelly Roll has made some major changes to his tour routine, cutting way back on the partying and doubling down on exercise and plant-based meals.

Larios revealed that Jelly Roll typically snacks on bananas before hitting the stage.

For larger meals, he still enjoys his favorites, like Nashville hot chicken — but with a healthier preparation. Larios explains that he removes the breading and air fries the chicken, thus “taking away the oil and the batter from it.”

Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

He also serves air-fried French fries that have been boiled in bone broth, which “ups the protein in it, but it also makes it have that nice crunch to it.”

“So it tricks your brain into thinking that this is, like, that nice greasy Nashville deep-fried hot chicken. He’s gonna feel like he’s eating at home,” Larios added.

“It’s healthy. It’s air-fried. It’s full of protein, and it helps him stay on track.”

Jelly Roll performs on stage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, February 2, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What’s Next For Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll is only halfway through his current tour, which will keep him busy through November. And he just dropped his tenth studio album, Beautifully Broken, earlier this month.

Thus far, the project has exceeded expectations, in terms of both reviews and sales.

As for what the next big step in Jelly Roll’s career might look like … well, that’s anyone’s guess.

Fans want Jelly Roll to replace Katy Perry on American Idol. But that would likely require him to take a break from touring and recording.

And it seems like he’s having too much fun as one of the world’s biggest singer-songwriters to go on hiatus.