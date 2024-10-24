Martha Stewart Disses ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ for a Pretty Solid Reason

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Martha Stewart disses The Golden Bachelorette, she’s not going to hold back.

A lot of people would require a hefty payday to put themselves through starring on any part of the Bachelor franchise. Not everyone is willing to put themselves through all of that in a quest for love — or fame.

It’s probably say that most people would sign up for just about anything for $1 million per episode. Martha Stewart is not most people.

She’s raking the franchise and The Golden Bachelorette in particular over the coals. Is she wrong?

On Watch What Happens Live, Martha Stewart shared whether she cares for several things — including The Golden Bachelorette. She does not. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Would Martha Stewart star on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ for any price?

Martha Stewart and her longtime friend Snoop Dogg appeared as guests alongside Seth Meyers on the Sunday, October 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

As you can see in the clip below, host Andy Cohen quizzed the guests on who cares about what. Seth Meyers correctly guessed that Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg “don’t” care about The Golden Bachelorette.

In fact, Snoop Dogg freely admitted that he did not even know what the ABC dating show was.

Martha Stewart confirmed that she cared “not at all” about The Golden Bachelorette.

Andy Cohen asked if Martha would ever consider starring on the show. Back in February of 2024, there was a silly rumor of Martha joining the show.

To that, the American icon dismissed the idea. And when Andy Cohen asked her if $1 million per episode would change her tune, the hypothetical payday did not cause her to budge.

Martha Stewart attends Martha Stewart’s 100th Book Party Celebration during Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ at Four Twenty Five on October 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

‘The guys aren’t hot enough’

Martha Stewart explained that $1 million per episode would not convince her.

Why? Because, she explained, “the guys aren’t hot enough.”

Snoop chimed in to defend Martha’s stance: “It’s not about the money, it’s about how hot the guys are. [Even] $10 million can’t get it if they don’t look right!”

Both Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart weigh in on specific aspects of pop culture on Watch What Happens Live. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Martha isn’t wrong. That’s often an issue on The Bachelorette as well, with major exceptions.

Of course, Martha Stewart’s net worth is an estimated half a billion (give or take $100 million or so), which means that she can quite literally afford to have very lofty standards.

She is a powerful celebrity, a certified GMILF who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, and has enough money to make several Kardashians blush. Martha has no reason to subject herself to elaborate dating games in miserably hot climates.

Martha Stewart attends Netflix’s “Martha” premiere at Paris Theater on October 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Is Martha Stewart dissing ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ as a whole?

We would argue that she’s not necessarily dismissing the show, let alone the entire franchise. Plenty of people might, and they’d have valid reasons for doing so. Among other things, there’s a vocal segment of the The Bachelor audience that is loudly racist — and the show spent many years catering to them.

However, Martha seems to be simply pointing out that the guys could be hotter.

One has to wonder if she’d sign up for a less golden iteration of The Bachelorette. She doesn’t need the money, but it might be fun to find dopey 26-year-olds wooing her. But, then again, Martha Stewart can have that without any help from ABC.