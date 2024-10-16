Josh Duggar’s Family Allies Are Finally Feeling Outnumbered

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Unfortunately, the number of Josh Duggar’s family allies is not zero, as one might expect, given the situation.

In 2021, a jury of his peers convicted disgraced former reality star Josh Duggar of receiving and possessing child sex-abuse material (CSAM). He is now serving out his prison sentence.

Some members of the Duggar family have strongly condemned Josh for being a predator and more. Others are clearly sympathetic towards him.

Where do the Duggars stand? Who are his allies among the family?

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former television personality on “19 Kids And Counting” Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Anna Duggar, His Wife

Unfortunately, it is not news or a surprise to anyone that Anna Duggar has remained a steadfast ally to Josh Duggar. The warped teachings of their fundamentalist church teach her that there are no alternatives.

This goes beyond remaining married to Josh despite his cheating, his past crimes, and of course his CSAM conviction and prison sentence.

Their religion teaches her that she must obey her husband as part of the natural order of things that their God ordained. To “betray” Josh would then be to “betray” her faith.

There was a time when TLC’s cameras caught Josh Duggar pretending to be an upstanding man and a good husband to Anna Duggar. Those were lies. (Image Credit: TLC)

Anna has even spun conspiracy theories, blaming President Biden (who was notably not yet in office when Homeland Security raided Josh’s place of work) among others.

The Duggar family has insinuated that Josh’s past scandals were exposed due to spiritual warfare, blaming the literal actual devil for exposing the truth in 2015.

Anna, at least, seems to still be clinging to these beliefs — visiting Josh as a loyal wife while he remains in prison where he belongs.

Jessa Duggar shows off her remodeled kitchen in her latest YouTube video. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jessa Duggar

Not all of Josh’s molestation victims have come forward. But, years before Josh was downloading child sex-abuse material, he was performing sex-abuse himself upon five young girls — including four of his own sisters. Jessa came forward in 2015 to identify herself as one of the victims.

Initially, following Josh’s arrest, Jessa and husband Ben Seewald put out very ambivalent statements about awaiting the trial’s outcome.

Jessa and Ben’s public statements have emphasized sympathies for children who are abused to make CSAM. They have had considerably less to say in public about Josh himself. That may have less to do with Josh than it does with keeping the peace with other relatives.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jill Duggar

In contrast to Jessa, Jill Duggar has been outspoken — about Josh Duggar and more. However, like Jessa, she identified herself as having been one of Josh’s victims. In 2015, she insisted that she was sharing this of her own free will.

However, as time has gone on, Jill has admitted that she felt enormous pressure to speak out at the time. The insular nature of the Duggars and its TLC-based “celebrity” status meant that protecting the family image took precedence over Josh’s victims, just has covering up his crimes had when he was a teen.

In December of 2021, Jill affirmed the verdict of the jury that found Josh guilty. While Jill is seemingly at odds with various family members, it is clear that she is not one of Josh Duggar’s family allies.

While driving, Jinger Duggar looks directly into the camera to address her fans and followers. (Image Credit: Jinger Duggar)

Jinger Duggar

Immediately after Josh Duggar’s arrest, Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, condemned child abuse. They did not, however, rush to condemn Josh as he so richly deserves.

However, Jinger is not one one of Josh Duggar’s family allies, either. And not merely because she doesn’t see eye-to-eye with various of her family’s teachings.

According to her book, Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger had not spoken to Josh in two years at the time of the book’s publishing.

Jason Duggar appears in an episode of his family’s TLC reality show. (Image Credit: TLC/Youtbe)

Jason Duggar

Unlike some of his sisters, Jason Duggar has neither avoided the topic of Josh or posted vaguely about him.

Jason supports the verdict against Josh, even noting that Josh could have received a harsher sentence. However, he also affirmed his love for Josh.

In an Instagram Story post, Jason declared: “I will never stop loving my brother, regardless of what he does, just as my savior has forgiven me so I have forgiven my brother of his wrongdoings!” This is a Christian message that is also precisely how their religion encourages its members to overlook the wrongdoings of evil men in their midst.

Joy-Anna Duggar appears in a YouTube video shot at the end of September 2023. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Joy-Anna Duggar

Together with husband Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna released a statement following Josh Duggar’s well-deserved conviction.

“We agree with the judicial system’s verdict and we are thankful for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child sexual abuse material,” the Forysths affirmed. “Our hearts break for all CSAM victims.”

Additionally, Joy-Anna has called for prayers for Anna and Anna’s children. Joy is not alone in this sentiment.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar

With the sole exception of Anna Duggar, no one has seemed more supportive of Josh than Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

This toxic couple have visited Josh in prison. It is widely believed that Jim Bob financed Josh’s defense. And, of course, Jim Bob orchestrated the cover-up of Josh’s initial crimes against his sisters — paving the way for him to evade justice until, finally, he committed a crime that his father couldn’t obscure.

Of course, Josh is also a victim. From his religious “counseling” as a teen to the cover-up that hid his adolescent crimes, Josh grew up in the perfect hunting ground for a budding predator. Jim Bob didn’t really do him a solid.